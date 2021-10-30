Roy-Hart girls soccer wins Class B-2 on penalty kicks; Lew-Port repeats in Class B-1

Roy-Hart (14-1-1) hit the post, a crossbar and Choate, the team’s leading scorer, was stopped on a breakaway in the second half. And then in the second overtime, Waterman came up with a big save on a Choate penalty kick.

“We had a lot of opportunities, but it just didn’t pop in. It happens sometimes,” Jennings said.

Still, his team came through, using what it had been practicing all season.

“This win reinforced everything we’ve been fighting for through these years we’ve been building,” said Jennings, in his eighth year as head coach. “We used to be at the bottom of the league, and that’s not where we’re at anymore.”

In the B-1 game, Lew-Port controlled play for all but a few minutes to repeat as Section VI champions. The Lancers have now won three sectional titles in the past four years, sharing the A-2 title in 2018 and winning the A-2 title last season.

“We like to control the ball. We have a lot of speed throughout the field, so we knew if we played our style of soccer, our game, that we could be successful,” Lew-Port coach Norm Forney said. “We just play good, disciplined soccer.”