Roy-Hart girls soccer wins Class B-2 on penalty kicks; Lew-Port repeats in Class B-1

In its second game of the season, the Roy-Hart girls soccer team missed four consecutive penalty kicks to lose to Holly in a tournament. Since then, Rams coach Rich Jennings said he’s been working on that with his team just in case a game came down to penalty kicks again.
That approach paid dividends Saturday as the Rams scored on all four of their chances to win 4-2 in penalty kicks over Fredonia in the Section VI Class B-2 title game at Williamsville North. The game was tied 1-1 through regulation and four overtime periods.
The dramatic victory also gave Roy-Hart its first sectional championship in program history. While Fredonia is credited with being a co-champ, the Rams will move on to the overall Class B championship game 7 p.m. Tuesday against Lewiston-Porter, which earned a dominant 5-0 win over City Honors in the B-1 championship.
“It was one of those moments, where I was like, 'Girls, we’ve got to work on this,' and we’ve worked on it all season, not knowing when the moment would come,” Jennings said.
After allowing a goal on a penalty kick by Fredonia’s Emily Timmerman with just 2:24 left in regulation to force OT, Roy-Hart senior goalkeeper Reanna Perkins stopped two of the four shots she faced in the penalty kick round. Kaitlyn Mettler, Nadia White, Kara Choate and Grace Parker all scored on their opportunities for Roy-Hart.
“This is the biggest win we’ve had in my five years of playing soccer here,” Perkins said. “I was super excited to come out here today and a little nervous, but I think we all stepped up and helped out to get the win.”
After an even first half, Roy-Hart took the play in the second and after several close misses in getting on the scoreboard, White, a junior, floated a perfectly placed ball over Fredonia goalkeeper Kyleigh Waterman from almost 35 yards out to put the Rams on top with 17:09 to play. As Fredonia (16-1-2) began to pressure down the stretch, the Hillbillies were awarded a penalty kick on a takedown at the top of the keeper box.
“It’s a cruel game sometimes,” Fredonia coach Dan Tomaszewski said. “They were the better team tonight. Sometimes you need a little luck in this game, and we didn’t get that true bounce to go our way. I think it ended the way it needed to go. Both teams battled all game long.”
Roy-Hart (14-1-1) hit the post, a crossbar and Choate, the team’s leading scorer, was stopped on a breakaway in the second half. And then in the second overtime, Waterman came up with a big save on a Choate penalty kick.
“We had a lot of opportunities, but it just didn’t pop in. It happens sometimes,” Jennings said.
Still, his team came through, using what it had been practicing all season.
“This win reinforced everything we’ve been fighting for through these years we’ve been building,” said Jennings, in his eighth year as head coach. “We used to be at the bottom of the league, and that’s not where we’re at anymore.”
In the B-1 game, Lew-Port controlled play for all but a few minutes to repeat as Section VI champions. The Lancers have now won three sectional titles in the past four years, sharing the A-2 title in 2018 and winning the A-2 title last season.
“We like to control the ball. We have a lot of speed throughout the field, so we knew if we played our style of soccer, our game, that we could be successful,” Lew-Port coach Norm Forney said. “We just play good, disciplined soccer.”
Senior Sarah Woods was in on four of the team’s five goals, finishing with two tallies and a pair of assists. She opened the scoring with a rocket from 30 yards out to the top right corner of the net and finished the scoring with an impressive outside to inside move to the goal before finishing.
“Our plan going into the game was to keep pressure on,” said Woods, who now has 27 goals to go along with 28 assists. “We always like to press up on teams, because we know we can win the ball up there.”
Lew-Port (14-1-1) also got tallies from its top goal scorer, junior Sophie Auer (her 30th), junior Logan Monteleone and junior Sophia Massaro. Auer added an assist. Lew-Port not only controlled the game, but also put on a passing clinic.
“What’s really nice is that we are unselfish,” Forney said. “Sarah Woods, who’s probably the best player in Section VI, isn’t just out there to make Sarah Woods look good. She’s out there to win the game and help her teammates have success.”
Sophomore goalkeeper Lila Penchasadeh-Robert, who came into the game for City Honors (13-5-1) when starter Ava Purks was injured, made 19 saves on 22 shots on goal. Lew-Port keeper Rebecca Hoffman made five saves.
For Woods, there’s still some unsettled business to take care of. In her first season on varsity, the team shared a title but lost on penalty kicks to Amherst, so it didn’t move onto the Far West Regionals. In 2020, there was no regional round and no states, so Lew-Port did not get a shot at a state title.
“We plan on going all the way,” Woods said. “We don’t just want to win here and be done.”