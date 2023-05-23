In the final of the Monsignor Martin girls tennis championships at Chestnut Ridge, Monae Hargrove of Mount St. Mary’s emerged victorious in the singles final, beating Nardin’s Katherine Kraus, 6-2, 6-0.

Krause was the reigning league champion entering the match.

Although Nardin came up short in the singles final, it was victorious in the doubles final as Julia Knodel and Katherine Blackwell beat their Sacred Heart counterparts 6-3, 6-2.

Boys small school final

Maple Grove beat Olean 3-2 to win the small schools team tennis championship.

Fletcher DeMink won his first singles match 6-2, 6-3, and teammate Trey DeMink won 6-4, 6-3. The first doubles pairing of Keegan Rishel and Nathan Cresanti was victorious 6-2, 6-3.

Olean has lost in the final in consecutive seasons.

The Red Dragons will compete at regionals on Saturday against Section V at Orchard Park.

Around Western New York

East Aurora’s Alyssa Kingston finished the season with a school record of 188 strikeouts in a season.

Cardinal O’Hara’s Kyla Hayes received a basketball offer from St. Bonaventure.

Baseball scores

Lancaster 14, Jamestown 10.

Hamburg 4, West Seneca West 3.

North Tonawanda 21, Hutch Tech 1.

Kenmore East 12, CSAT 0.

Iroquois 11, City Honors 1.

Southwestern 15, Springville/West Valley 11.

Salamanca 16, Olmsted 3.

Roy-Hart 9, Akron 1.

Gowanda 10, Chautauqua Lake 0.

CSP 4, Holland 0.

Ellicottville 11, Brocton 7.

Dunkirk 13, Alden 3.

Maryvale 4, Lewiston-Porter 2.

Niagara Falls 10, Lockport 0.

Softball results

Iroquois 8, East Aurora 0.

Akron 4, Southwestern 0.

Girls lacrosse scores

Orchard Park 19, Lockport 1.

Niagara Wheatfield 22, West Seneca West 11.

Frontier 20, Williamsville North 4.

Grand Island 10, Williamsville South 9.

Lake Shore 19, Lewiston-Porter 6.

Gowanda 19, Newfane 7.

Clarence 19, Sweet Home 2.