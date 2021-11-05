Roundup: Fredonia stays undefeated by beating Southwestern

A 28-yard touchdown pass from Nick Whitfield to Davon McCall with less than seven minutes remaining lifted unbeaten Fredonia to a 28-21 victory against Southwestern in a Class C semifinal Friday night.
The Hillbillies (10-0) now meet another undefeated team in defending Section VI champion Medina (10-0), a 32-0 winner against Lackawanna. That game is noon next Saturday at Highmark Stadium.
The winning touchdown pass came one play after an interception by Simon Davis.
Fredonia jumped to a 21-0 lead midway through the second quarter on a 16-yard pass from Whitfield to Ethan Fry and touchdown runs of 1 yard and 6 yards by Matt Lotter.
Southwestern began its comeback as Aidan Kennedy found Cameron Lenk for a 16-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 21-7 before halftime. Kennedy then scored on a 2-yard run and a 17-yard run to tie the score at 21-21.
After Fredonia went ahead, Southwestern had two more chances, but both drives ended in interceptions with 4:28 remaining and 1:03 remaining.
Kleitz leads Iroquois
Trey Kleitz continued his pursuit of the Western New York single-season record for passing touchdowns as he threw three more as Iroquois beat Albion, 35-20, in a Class B semifinal.
Kleitz has 36 on the season, one shy of the record set in 2018 by Southwestern’s Cole Snyder and will have a chance at the record in the final game at 3:15 p.m. next Saturday at Highmark Stadium.
Iroquois, ranked No. 1 in the News’ small schools poll, awaits the identity of its opponent as top-seeded Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences plays No. 4 West Seneca East on Saturday.
Trevor Barry had a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown for Iroquois (10-0).
Portville girls top Eden
Two of Western New York’s dominant girls volleyball programs met again with a berth in the state tournament on the line.
For the fourth time in the last four years, the Class C crossover round has been held, Eden faced Portville. And for the fourth time, Portville went home as the victor.
Portville posted a 25-16, 25-9, 25-18 win at Brocton to move to the Far West Regionals at 2:30 p.m. next Saturday against the Section V winner in LeRoy.
Tori Unverdorben had six kills and 18 digs. Olivia Cook had 13 kills and four blocks and Kylie Blessing had 27 assists and four kills.
Class D volleyball
The Chautauqua Lake girls volleyball team, the top seed in Class D, is headed to regionals after beating fourth-seeded Randolph, 3-1. Games scores were 25-17, 25-12, 16-25, 25-13.
Chautauqua Lake moved to 17-0 and Randolph became only the fourth team all season to win a set against the Thunderbirds.
The Thunderbirds move to the Far West Regionals and a meeting with the Section V champion at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 at LeRoy.
Class D girls soccer
Ellicottville’s season ended with a 2-0 loss to Section V champion Fillmore at Caledonia-Mumford in the Far West Regionals.
After a scoreless first half, Fillmore’s goals came on a direct kick by Zoe Beardsley from 25 yards after a handball was called on Ellicottville at the 65-minute mark. Hope Russell scored with less than six minutes remaining to set the final margin.
Ellicottville finished its season with a 13-6 record.
The regionals continue Saturday with four games involving the Section VI champions taking on the Section V winners.
Boys volleyball semifinals
Unbeaten top seed Orchard Park downed fourth-seeded Clarence, 3-1, in the Division I semifinals to set up a meeting with third-seeded Frontier. The final is Thursday at Alden.
Orchard Park (17-0) won 25-16, 22-25, 25-20, 25-20. The tightness of the match was reminiscent of the five-setter the teams played in mid-September with the Quakers losing the second and fourth games before a 15-10 victory in the fifth. OP won in straight sets in mid-October, but the scores for the first sets were 26-24.
Kyle Zelasko had 22 kills for the Quakers and Ayden Herreid had 38 assists. Brady McGowan led Orchard Park with four blocks.
Frontier advanced with a 3-0 victory against seventh-seeded Lancaster. Game scores were 25,17, 25-20, 25-9.
Tom Pokornowski had 21 kills for the winners, now 15-3. Liam Duggan had 33 assists and six service aces. Donnie Ernst had eight digs and Jake Barry added seven.
Swimming
Olean senior Alexis Trietley was named Most Outstanding Performer by the Western New York, Jamestown and Niagara Frontier Swim Officials Associations at the state qualifying meet Thursday at Erie Community College.
Trietley won the 50 free (23.76) and 100 free (51.37) with state qualifying times and was a member of the Olean’s second-place 200 free relay team that earned a berth at the state meet Nov. 19-20 in Ithaca.
Orchard Park’s Mia Bogulski will head to the state meet in the 50 free, 200 free, 100 free, 100 fly and 400-yard free relay. Her times Thursday of 53.23 seconds in 100 and 24.66 in the 50 met the qualifying times.
In diving Friday night at Maryvale, Fredonia’s Elizabeth Pucci-Schaefer finished first and set a pool record of 483.75 points.