The girl’s golf dynasty at Clarence continued Monday, as the Red Devils won their fifth straight Section VI team championship with a score of 339.

Clarence’s stroke total was more than 100 better than second-place Fredonia’s 459 in the tournament at Gowanda Country Club.

The Red Devils' triumph was headed by sophomore Kylie Dean’s score of 80, making her the medalist. She became the fourth Clarence girls golfer since 2010 to win a sectional title, joining teammate Rosalie Dinunzio, last year’s winner, along with Cat Peters in 2010 and Alexis Kim in 2016.

Dinunzio, a senior, finished in second with an 81. Rounding out the top three was Clarence eighth grader Tatiana Tutko with an 85.

All three will be heading to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Golf Championships. Joining them will be Adrianna Plizska (Lancaster, 88), Nilla Ecklof (Jamestown, 90), Jocelyn Wintersteen (Cassadaga Valley/Maple Grove, 92), Kayla Buczkowski (Lancaster, 92), Emilly Morelli (Clarence, 93), Juli Spacciapolli (Fredonia, 96). Williamsville North’s Cate West earned the spot as the first alternate with a score of 97, and Julianna Enser of Clarence is the second alternate after shooting 98.

Akron announces Wall of Fame

Akron has announced the 2023 inductees to its “Wall of Fame” with the induction ceremony expected to be at 6 p.m. on Oct. 13.

The Akron Bugle and its publisher, Marilyn Kasperek, and her late husband, Ken, will be awarded the “Eye of the Tiger award" for their long-standing contributions to the athletic program. Since 1981 The Bugle has covered the school.

Larson Sundown, Class of 2015, is the youngest inductee of this year’s class and has been a vocal proponent of changing mascot names that negatively portray Native Americans. Sundown as a lacrosse NCAA champion at the junior college, Division II, and Division III levels.

Joseph Carl Tretter, Class of 2009, was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2013 and is currently the president of the NFL Players Association. He’s Akron’s all-time leading scorer with over 1,500 points and 1,000 rebounds.

Lori Hirztel, Class of 1991, was a member of the track and field and continued doing so at Cleveland State University. Rounding out the wall of fame inductees will be the 2008-09 varsity basketball team, which won the school’s first sectional title.

Around Western New York

St. Joseph’s will host Canisius on Wednesday for the boy’s lacrosse Georgetown Cup.

Lake Shore girls lacrosse was victorious against West Seneca East, 14-3.

Baseball results

Dunkirk won 14-3 against Tonawanda.

Alden squeaked out a 2-1 win versus Lake Shore.

East Aurora beat Albion 6-4.

Eden won 7-6 versus Newfane.

Cattaraugus Little Valley dominated WNY Maritime 15-3.

Maryvale's winning ways continued with an 11-1 win against Cheektowaga.

Roy-Hart won by a run against Allegany-Limestone, 6-5.

Salamanca's 8-1 win against Silver Creek/Forestville was enough for them to win.

Southwestern shutout Medina 3-0.

High-scoring affair between Holland and Randolph saw the Dutchmen win 19-11.

Softball results

Portville softball beat Cattaraugus -Little Valley 2-0.

East Aurora's two-way play led to an 11-0 win versus Alden.

Frontier softball won 7-6 versus Williamsville North.

Iroquois beat Olean 6-2.

Lake Shore won 6-3 against City Honors.

Williamsville South dominated CSAT 19-0.

Grand Island had a statement win, beating Amherst 20-0.

Kenmore East won by double-digit against Starpoint, 14-4.

North Tonawanda beat Hamburg 14-2.

Williamsville East burned Sweet Home, 14-2.

West Seneca West's strong hitting led to a 11-1 win against Kenmore West.

Maple Grove won 15-6 versus Jamestown.

Southwestern's offense and defense came to play against Olmsted, as the Trojans won 23-0.

Falconer won 16-1 against Allegany-Limestone.

Fredonia shutout Roy-Hart 11-0.

Akron edged out Eden 11-8.

Niagara Wheatfield’s softball advanced to the Section VI Class A-1 final against Depew following a 17-1 win against West Seneca West.

Depew beat Cheektowaga 9-5.