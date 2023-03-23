Sixty of the top basketball players from Niagara Falls to the Rochester area are expected for third edition of the 716 vs. 585 Classic on Sunday.
The tripleheader at Villa Maria begins with the middle school game at 3:30 p.m., followed by the freshman/sophomore game and then the junior/senior game. Admission for the day is $10.
Here are the rosters:
Middle School Game
Team 716: Gary Alexander, Darren Brooks, Thomas Frazier, Christian Gill, Louis Porter, Jeremiah Shipp, Brandon Singletary, Marquee Suddeth, Jonah Thompson, Mycheal Whitt.
Team 585: Carson Allen, Trent Buttles, Russell Ellis, Ethan Gorham, Jalen Gray, Niko Mack, Xavier McDonald, Jahmes Reaves, Gavin White.
Freshman/Sophomore Game
Team 716: Antonio Andrews (Amherst), Staz Chiddick (Health Sciences), Jaymier Goosby (St. Joe's), Nakyhi Harris (Bishop Timon), Drew Hind (Randolph), Justus Kleitz (Iroquois), Amir Moye (Health Sciences), Sam Platt (Pioneer), John Strong (Niagara Falls), Gionni Zelasko (St. Joe's).
Team 585: Jay Alexander (Aquinas), Josh Harter (Avon), Eric Hillsman (Bishop Kearney), Jaiyden Jones (McQuaid), Micah Johnson (Rochester East), Levi Kulik (Webster Thomas), Lashard Lowery (Fairport), Zion Parson (Rochester East), Chris Powell (University Prep), Hunter Streb (Spencerport).
Junior/Senior Game
Team 716: Jordan Alexander (Amherst), Xavier Benton (Health Sciences), Shane Cercone (Canisius), Jalen Duff (Lew-Port), Xander Fletcher (Niagara Wheatfield), Jaiden Harrison (Bishop Timon), Nick Moore (Amherst), Jakye Rainey (Nichols), James Robinson (Niagara Falls), Grayson White (Clarence).
Team 585: Xavier Gissendanner (Irondequoit), Ryan Heath (Irondequoit), Zee Johnson (Greece Athena), Troy McPherson (Brighton), Khorie Reaves (Greece Athena), Jaquan Shears (Monroe), Bryon Streb Jr. (Spencerport), Terence Thompson (Franklin), JC Walker (Lyons), Cordell Young (Eastridge).