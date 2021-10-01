Rohan Iyer's 39 leads Nichols to Monsignor Martin boys golf team title

Rohan Iyer shot a 39 and his teammates grouped up nicely behind him to lead Nichols to the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association Division A boys team golf championship at Harvest Hill Golf Course on Friday.

The tournament was played over nine holes, with Nichols posting a score of 211. St. Francis and St. Mary’s tied for second at 212, St. Joe's was fourth at 215 and Canisius fifth at 228.

Matthew Ritter shot a 41, John Boscarino and Will Rosen each had a 43, and Ross Yoshida fired a 45 for Nichols.

St. Francis was led by Jack Tebeau and Jack Zuchlewski, each with a 39. St. Mary’s was led by Jacob Dantonio’s 35, the low score of the event. St. Joe’s was paced by Robbie Cehulik’s 37 and Steven Bleck shot a 38 for Canisius.

The Monsignor Martin boys individual championship and state qualifier will take place Monday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start at Springville Country Club.

The individual event will be 19 holes, with the low six scores and ties being recognized as All-Catholic team members. All golfers with a score of 80 or better will advance to the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association championship to be held June 6, 2022, at the James Baird State Park Golf Course in Poughkeepsie.