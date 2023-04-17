Tony Caligiuri was nervous on his wedding day, as to be expected. The biggest day of his life and he needed to calm himself before walking down the aisle.

He decided the only way for him to relax was to go on the air with "Inside High School Sports,” a radio show he co-hosted with Roger Weiss for 15 years. Both men were dressed in tuxedos.

After the episode concluded and Caligiuri’s nerves subsided, Weiss was ready to drive him to the wedding until disaster struck – Caligiuri’s pants ripped. Caligiuri’s brother went scrambling for another pair of suspenders, and once secured, the onus was on Weiss to drive as if he were on the run to get to the ceremony as quickly as possible.

“Roger is driving as fast as he could to get me to my own wedding and I was like 40 minutes late,” Caligiuri said. “The point is Roger was there for my wedding, the birth of my kids, and everything I’ve done. We’ve always remained close, even when the show was shut down. Just last year, he came to one of my little league games, one of my son’s tennis matches, and just always remained in contact. If there was bad weather, he’d be the first texting me making sure we were OK.

"He was my right-hand man for 15 years, and obviously, I’m going to miss him a lot."

Weiss, a staunch advocate for high school sports throughout Western New York, died Saturday at the age of 76.

He battled esophageal cancer for years, but that didn’t stop him for being out and about watching high school games. With his signature cap, Weiss was able to attend the Section VI football sectional finals at Highmark Stadium, watched Bennett win its first championship in Syracuse at the JMA Wireless Dome, and just a few weeks ago was at Hudson Valley Community College to watch Randolph and Panama in the girls basketball state tournament.

He didn’t let cancer rid him of his joy, as he lived his limited time left as best he could.

Whether he was sharing rides to games with News photographer Harry Scull Jr., receiving a standing ovation at the Dick Gallagher Football Awards Banquet for winning the Allen Wilson Media Award, or receiving hugs from former or current student-athletes, Weiss was obviously a man people appreciated and they all wanted his final days to be memorable.

“I don’t think you could find anybody that was more passionate about high school sports,” said Caligiuri, who created "Inside High School Sports" in 2001 and teamed with Weiss beginning in 2005. “I think that’s what led us to have a great friendship because we both loved high school sports. We both had that drive in wanting to promote the kids, and Roger took it to another level because he had the time, he was able to go to all the games. Roger took it and ran with it. He was very opinionated.

“Everybody will point out his passion for high school sports and that’s what he’s going to be known for. I look at him and saw a man that was devoted to his wife, the dogs they would adopt, and the kind person Roger was. He always thought of others before thinking of himself. I think I’ll remember that the most.”

About 10 years ago, Weiss attended a softball scrimmage between St. Mary’s of Lancaster and Orchard Park. At the time, the Quakers were a powerhouse, and showed their might, blowing out the Lancers, who had prom the night before the scrimmage. As St. Mary’s coach Kevin Hufford was talking to his team and parents after the game and departed the field, Weiss patiently waited to introduce himself.

Never shy about introducing himself to anybody or entering into conversation, Weiss made an impression in his first interaction with Hufford, as the two had a conversation for close to an hour. From then on, the two would develop a relationship, which included Hufford occasionally gifting Weiss with “Softball Central” hoodies, a business created by Hufford and his wife, Missy, to assist softball players.

“It feels like he was at every high school game I was ever at,” Kevin Hufford said Monday. “Anytime I was at a game that wasn’t my own I felt like I’d see him. In the summertime, he’d shoot me texts for travel schedules to know when people would play and he’d come around to watch. He was everything for high school sports and was super focused on the girls and made sure nobody forgot about them.

"Make no mistake, a lot of these girls wouldn’t have gotten as much attention if it wasn’t for guys like Roger. From what I could tell, there’s a few hundred families that felt like Roger was their kid’s biggest supporter, mine included.”

Weiss just had a special way of making every athlete, regardless of status, feel important. It’s a quality Hufford believes made Weiss stand out, and he said he appreciates that Weiss' wife of 50 years, Diana, made him available for everyone to have their own Weiss moment.

"Thank God Diana let us share him for all these years because she didn’t have to, but I’m glad she did,” Hufford said.

“In the last three weeks there’s been a lot of talks because his health was declining fast,” Hufford said. “I’ve talked to a lot of people I didn’t realize knew him and don’t think so many of us realized how much he meant to athletes and their families. I talked to at least 15 people that would swear their kid didn’t have a bigger fan than Roger Weiss. I just thought he took a special liking to my kid but everybody felt that way. They all thought Roger loved them.”

Tributes to Weiss were all over social media as word of his passing spread.

"WNY loses a huge high school athletics advocate," longtime Hamburg AD Pat Cauley tweeted. "Purple Nation offers our condolences, thoughts and prayer."

"RIP to Roger Weiss, someone who has covered many of our games over the years," the Cardinal O'Hara girls basketball program tweeted. "Thank you for supporting girls athletics in WNY. We will miss you."

"Rest in Peace, Roger," Lancaster basketball star Rachel Kamrowski tweeted. "Forever grateful for everything you’ve done for girls basketball in WNY. You’ll be missed by many."

"We can’t thank you enough, Roger! Your support for girls basketball was evident," the Grand Island girls basketball program tweeted. "Our girls were so lucky to have such a compassionate sports reporter who lifted up all the players, coaches and programs around him!"

Weiss, a 1964 Kensington graduate, was also an Army veteran, having served in Germany from 1967-1969. He graduated from Hilbert in 1970 and Niagara in 1972. He worked for Cooper Cameron for 40 years.

One of his last wishes was to have his memorial service on Diana's birthday, May 18.

The service will be at Lakeside Cemetery, 4810 Camp Road in Hamburg, at the first mausoleum at 1 p.m. His ashes will come from the funeral home by motorcycle hearse with Patriot Guard Riders, and there will be a military flag ceremony.