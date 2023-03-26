Players from Rochester made the one-hour drive to Buffalo’s Villa Maria College, and brought brooms with them, as they swept the boys basketball teams representing the area in the 716 vs. 585 Classic, a three-game showcase event Sunday.

In the junior/senior game, Rochester was victorious, 77-57.

Khorie Reaves of Greece Academy had a game-high 20 points and was named Most Valuable Player. Lewiston-Porter’s Jalen Duff was the only member of the Buffalo-area team in double figures with 10.

Due to conflicting schedules, the Buffalo junior/senior team was unable to get in a practice and tried its best to improvise.

In the first half of a 32-minute game, Buffalo led, 30-29, with 2:44 left before intermission. That would be the last time it had the lead. Buffalo was unable to hit shots, shooting 33.3% from the field and 22.2% from 3-point range.

“The win losses weren’t what we wanted this year,” said Niagara Falls coach Carlos Bradberry, the event's orgazanier. “It was good, though. We had a good showing from the crowd, but we just didn’t play well. This is what we want, though. We want it to be competitive every year, and Rochester came down and got a couple of wins.”

Despite the losses for the home teams, the environment at Villa Maria College was what Bradberry hoped to see. The event saw a packed gym that became standing-room only, referees doing the job in shorts, a DJ in the corner playing rap music, and some of the best high school players representing their areas in a dazzling fashion.

“The hardest part was throwing them out here and trying to get them to play the right way,” Bradberry said. “I think they played hard, and that’s all we wanted them to do. Shots weren’t falling like they usually do for some of the shooters, and they didn’t play as well as they usually do but playing hard is all we ask.”

In the freshman/sophomore game, Rochester won, 60-55, led by Bishop Kearney’s Eric Hillsman’s 15 points. He was named MVP.

Health Sciences freshman Amir Moye led Buffalo with 13 points on 6 of 15 shooting.

Buffalo led 32-22 at halftime, but a second-half run saw Rochester tie the game at 47 with four minutes left and take a 49-47 lead with 2:44 left on free throws. From there, Rochester didn’t look back and closed the game out with a win.

“This was a great turnout,” Bradberry said. “No issues, no problems. The kids played hard, and that’s what it’s all about. Unfortunately, we didn’t get one win today, but next year I might have to come back on the sidelines.”

The Rochester team won the middle school game, 59-44, led by MVP Gavin White, who had 17 points. Brandon Singletary led the Buffalo team with 17 points.

All-Star Games at McKinley

McKinley played host to the “Silver Hoops All-Star Event,” which featured two girls and three boys games. In the “gold game,” Lancaster senior and Niagara County Community College commit Rachel Kamrowski was named MVP following a 27-point, seven-3-pointer outing, along with Williamsville South and Illinois commit Gretchen Dolan.

St. Joseph’s Isaiah Odom and Niagara Falls’ Davon Wade won MVP of the Niagara Frontier League vs. Private School matchup.

Williamsville South’s Niccolo DiGiulio and McKinley’s Mekhi Williams won MVP of the ECIC I and II vs. Yale Cup I game.

Commitment

Iroquois senior Nate McGoldrick announced he’ll be continuing his football career at St. John Fisher. He was named to All-Western New York second team offense this past season.