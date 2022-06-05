Rocco Randazzo, Cole Jones tied for fifth in NYPHSAA boys golf championship

Lewiston-Porter junior Rocco Randazzo and Lancaster eighth-grader Cole Jones each shot a 1-under 71 Sunday and are tied for fifth after the first day of the New York Public High School Athletic Association boys golf championship at the Mark Twain Course in Elmira. Senior Thomas Finn of Locust Valley (Section VII) is the leader with a 66.

The second and final round begins at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Jones is scheduled to tee off at 9:22 and Randazzo, the Section VI champion, is scheduled for 9:30.

Tyler Delisanti from Williamsville East was next among Section VI players with a 77, followed by Lancaster’s Michael Wolski (79), Westfield’s Darien Swanson (82), Frontier’s Alex Schickling (84), Williamsville South’s Julian Mogensen (88) and East Aurora’s Peter Jantzi (88).

Hutch Tech junior Eliel Rodriguez, the first Buffalo Public Schools player to qualify for the state tournament since the league joined Section VI, shot 92.

Girls state golf

Clarence’s Tori Leach shot a 7-over 79 and is tied for 10th after the first round to lead the Section VI contingent at the NYSPHSAA girls golf championship at the McGregor Links and Country Club in Wilton.

Kennedy Swedick of Albany Academy (Section II) is the first-round leader with an even-par 72.

Leach was among five Clarence players in the field, joining Kylie Dean (89), Section VI champion Rosie DiNunzio (90), Anika Michel (85) and Emily Morelli (103).

Lancaster’s Riley Morris shot a 92 and teammate Sophia Brown shot 98. Southwestern’s Josephine Corey shot 96 and Depew’s Lauren Jaskier fired a 98.

The second and final round is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Monday.