With the opening of high school sports approaching, The Buffalo News is featuring 25 to Watch from the Class of 2024 who are expected to make an impact on the playing fields and athletic venues around Western New York in this academic year.

Name: Roan Kelly

School: Randolph

Sport: Track and field/cross country

Need to know: Roan Kelly won the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Division II state championship in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:11.73, and it didn't go unappreciated by him that he also captured the state Federation title, which is often won by runners from bigger schools.

“I think it definitely helps build confidence,” Kelly said. “Now going into any race, I’m like, ‘I can win it, no matter who I’m against.’ Obviously, I’m not going to be the favorite, but just in the back of my mind, you got to stay confident.”

Kelly beat runner-up Matthew Schutzbank by just under 0.4 seconds. Kelly had trailed Schutzbank at the 400-, 800- and 1,200-meter marks before coming out victorious.

From there, he went to the New Balance Nationals in Philadelphia and was 28th in the 1,500 meters with a personal-best time of 3:58.24, and then finished 22nd in mile in 4:14.10.

That capped a season of championship moments that included winning the mile in the prestigious Glenn D. Loucks Games in 4:14.09. He won the Class D sectional title in the 800 (2:11.61) and the 1,600 (4:45.10) and the 1,600 at the state qualifier (4:27.46).

That was just in outdoor track.

He also was a member of Randolph’s Class C state championship basketball team, and intends to compete in both sports as as senior.

The indoor track and basketball overlap created an interesting situation. He played in the Section VI Class C basketball championship game in Jamestown on a Friday night, and traveled throughout the night to Staten Island to compete in the state indoor championship just two weeks after beginning track workouts. He went out and ran his indoor best of 4:18.04, good for eighth place.

In cross country, Kelly was named to the Class D all-state and All-Western New York cross country first teams, and was also selected as the All-WNY Junior Runner of the Year.

He also was named the CCAA small schools Runner of the Year, and won the league meet with a 16:32.98 mark. He then won the Class D sectional title in 16:22.84, and was was sixth overall (17:08.3) in the Class D state championship. He also was the top Western New York finisher in the boys Federation race, coming in eighth place with a time of 16:26.6.

He then was seventh in the Nike Cross Nationals New York Regional (16:16.4).