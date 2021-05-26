Rich Robbins steps down as Canisius High football coach

The Rich Robbins era at Canisius High School is over, as the defending state Catholic and Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association champion suddenly is in need of a head coach.

The school announced Wednesday that Robbins stepped down because he is moving his family to Florida to live closer to their relatives.

“There is no good time to step aside,” Robbins said in a statement. “This past year has made me realize even more the importance of being closer to family, but I am going to miss Canisius. We built a football family here where everyone cares about each other on and off the field. I am confident that the coaches and players will continue with that caring attitude, championship mindset and are poised to achieve even more success.”

Under Robbins, Canisius went from being a Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association contender to becoming a power. He guided the Crusaders to seven playoff championships, three New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association titles and two unbeaten seasons since taking over as head coach in 2011. He was an assistant under the program’s previous head coach Brandon Harris.

Robbins posted a 78-29 record at Canisius, which will launch a search for its next head coach.