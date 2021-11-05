Reuben Owens named varsity boys basketball coach at West Seneca West

Longtime Amherst junior varsity basketball coach Reuben Owens has been named the head varsity coach at West Seneca West, athletic director Marisa Fallacaro-Dougherty confirmed. Owens had been at Amherst for the past 11 seasons.
He replaces Stan Weir, the former Nichols and East Aurora player who had been named coach before the 2019-20 season.
Harrison Hefele has been named the junior varsity coach at West Seneca West. He is a former Cortland player who was a volunteer coach in Kenmore.
Former Amherst star Dorian Phillips will replace Owens as the Tigers’ JV coach.