Realignment coming in boys Fed hockey

Change is coming for the 2021-22 season in the Section VI Boys Hockey Federation.
The Fed has already decided on a league realignment plan and a new scheduling format, The Buffalo News has learned.
The changes will put the private schools (Monsignor Martin Athletic Association members) in one division and the public schools in three separate leagues. The new league creates the familiar alignment of most other scholastic sports. One division will include the seven Niagara Frontier League schools that field hockey teams, including a combined team from Lockport and Niagara Falls.
The other NFL division members will be Grand Island, Lewiston-Porter, Kenmore East, Kenmore West, Niagara Wheatfield and North Tonawanda.
One of the two ECIC divisions will have large schools Clarence, Frontier, Hamburg, Lancaster, Orchard Park, Williamsville North and West Seneca West. All but Hamburg usually compete in the ECIC I made up of schools with the largest enrollments. In hockey, West Seneca West competed in Division 4 against schools with much smaller enrollments.
Amherst, Depew, a combined team from Iroquois and Alden, Starpoint, Sweet Home, West Seneca East, Williamsville East and Williamsville South will make up the eight-team ECIC II division for hockey.
The NFL and ECIC I will compete as large schools and ECIC II as small schools for New York State Public High School Athletic Association regional and state championship levels.
Pete Schneider, executive director of the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association, confirmed that the realignment plan is ready to be put in place.
"One change in Monsignor Martin will be that Nichols will put a team in the league once again," Schneider said. Besides putting a team on the ice for Fed competition, Nichols will continue to sponsor a prep team to compete against the Vikings' traditional hockey opponents in the Canadian Association of Independent Schools and other private schools in the East and Midwest.
Howard Saperston Jr., general manager emeritus of Nichols hockey, confirmed that the Vikings Fed varsity will play in the division with other Monsignor Martin schools plus compete against Canadian and U.S. prep school teams and in various tournaments.
The new Fed scheduling plan will have league members facing each other twice and playing some crossover games in a 16-game regular season schedule before playoffs.
"Some of the crossover games will involve traditional rivalries," Schneider said. "For example St. Joe's and Williamsville North." When those perennial Fed championship contenders meet, "it's a guaranteed sellout," Schneider said.
Fed teams have been competing in four divisions on two levels, large and small schools.
Monsignor Martin (Division 1) and Division 2 teams had some interlocking schedules. Private schools met each other twice each, but did not play all of the large public school teams.
In Division 3 and 4, each team met each of the other division members once and had some crossover games with some, but not all, teams of the other small school division.
This year, Canisius (Division 1), Lancaster (Division 2), Niagara Wheatfield (Division 3) and Starpoint (Division 4) won championships in a regular season that was shortened from the usual 16 games because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Playoff championships went to St. Francis in the Division 1 competition for the Niagara Cup, Lancaster in the large schools league and Kenmore West among small schools. No regional or state playoff games were held in 2020 or this year.
In 2019, St. Joe's won the state Catholic High School Athletic Association title by defeating Fordham Prep of the Bronx. The last Fed team to win a NYSPHSAA title was Sweet Home in 2018. Williamsville North won its fifth Division 1 state title under coach Bob Rosen in 2017.