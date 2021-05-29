Realignment coming in boys Fed hockey

Pete Schneider, executive director of the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association, confirmed that the realignment plan is ready to be put in place.

"One change in Monsignor Martin will be that Nichols will put a team in the league once again," Schneider said. Besides putting a team on the ice for Fed competition, Nichols will continue to sponsor a prep team to compete against the Vikings' traditional hockey opponents in the Canadian Association of Independent Schools and other private schools in the East and Midwest.

Howard Saperston Jr., general manager emeritus of Nichols hockey, confirmed that the Vikings Fed varsity will play in the division with other Monsignor Martin schools plus compete against Canadian and U.S. prep school teams and in various tournaments.

The new Fed scheduling plan will have league members facing each other twice and playing some crossover games in a 16-game regular season schedule before playoffs.

"Some of the crossover games will involve traditional rivalries," Schneider said. "For example St. Joe's and Williamsville North." When those perennial Fed championship contenders meet, "it's a guaranteed sellout," Schneider said.

Fed teams have been competing in four divisions on two levels, large and small schools.