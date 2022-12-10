Rashard Perry, Jayden Lewis named 2022 Dick Gallagher Buffalo News Co-Players of the Year

As the on-field celebration for Bennett ended after the team won its first New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class AA state championship, the festivities shifted to the locker room.

With the team soaking in the moment inside Syracuse University’s JMA Wireless Dome, Tigers coach Steve McDuffie, the first Black coach to win a NYSPHSAA football state championship, approached seniors Jayden Lewis and Rashard Perry with a message.

“You two are going to be The Buffalo News’ Co-Players of the Year,” McDuffie told them.

Perry and Lewis have earned the Dick Gallagher Buffalo News High School Football Player of the Year Award for the 2022 season. The two are just the sixth pair of Co-Players of the Year since the award’s inception in 1977.

The 65th edition of the Buffalo News’ All-Western New York Team is headed by Lewis and Perry, as chosen by The Buffalo News in conjunction with area football coaches and scouts. It is the first time Bennett has had a Player of the Year since current Green Bay Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie in 2016.

Both were pleased with the recognition, but they admitted they didn’t process it because they were still on the high of helping Bennett become the second Buffalo Public School to win a state title, joining South Park, which won the Class A title in 2015.

“It feels great to get this type of award, especially coming from the same team,” Perry, a Syracuse commit, said. “I’m honored for us to be a part of this.”

For the last couple of seasons, the story of the Bennett program has been overcoming. Midway through the season, the Tigers had to forfeit its first four wins of the season due to an ineligible player, which dropped their record to 0-6. Buffalo Public Schools Assistant Superintendent of Athletics Michael House said the district is no longer pursuing having the forfeits overturned. Also, before the season began, there was a false rumor that Perry had aged out.

“Looking back at it now, it made me chuckle,” McDuffie said. “When the kid is still 17 years old and is turning 18, maybe people were intimidated by how he looks. I just thought, ‘Hey, just a little bit more people in our ear, just a little bit more people saying things, just a little bit more people trying to cause distractions.’ I’m just happy we didn’t let it become a distraction.”

Perry, a 6-foot-3, 245-pound lineman, has been one of the best talents in Western New York since he was an eighth grader, and has emerged as one of the best players in the country. His dominance this season earned him The Trench Trophy and recognition as Section VI Class AA’s Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. He ended the season with 93 tackles – 21 for loss – and 13 sacks.

When watching a Bennett game, no other player is as big, as muscular or as athletic as Perry. Every opponent was at a disadvantage when going against him, and that’s why on a weekly basis he was double or triple-teamed.

“I think Rashard Perry is the most dominant high school player that I’ve ever coached against,” Lancaster coach Eric Rupp said. “He’s a game-breaker on both sides of the ball. He’s a force on defense. You have to double team almost every play. Offensively, Bennett ran behind him a lot and he opened up some really big holes for them.”

Former Orchard Park coach Craig Dana referred to Perry as a "generational player with no peer," and one of the top five players in Western New York in the last 20 years.

While Perry was a nightmare for opponents to game-plan against, the same applied to Lewis, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound University at Buffalo commit, and Class AA's Offensive Player of the Year. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t do on the field, ending the season with 857 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns, along with 605 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. On defense, the man known as “ATL” among his peers had 64 tackles and seven interceptions.

The playoffs are where Lewis cemented his legacy. In the sectional final against Lancaster, he had five receptions for 147 yards. Against McQuaid Jesuit in the Far West Regionals, he led a Bennett comeback by rushing for 191 yards and two touchdowns to bring the team back from a 14-0 halftime deficit. Versus Cicero-North Syracuse in the state semifinal, Lewis ran for 150 yards with two touchdowns, and in the state championship game against Newburgh Free Academy, he rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns, and also caught a touchdown pass.

“Jayden is a dynamic playmaker,” Rupp said. “Every time he touches the ball, you hold your breath because he can take anything to the house. Defensively, we game-planned around him. We wanted to throw the ball to where he wasn’t because he’s that good.”

McDuffie, who’s known Lewis since he was 6, thought Lewis could have a bigger impact beyond his defense. Along with the help of other coaches, Lewis was groomed into an offensive threat, and there might still be room to grow.

“His ceiling is still very high,” McDuffie said. “He’s still learning to be a skill player. I’m going to miss him. When you talk about Jayden Lewis, you can’t say anything that is negative about him as a person. I think that’s big because he’s always been a pleasure, has never complained and has been a pleasure at Bennett High School.”

Perry and Lewis have been the leaders for a program that’s grown a fanbase over the years not just in Buffalo, but across Western New York, for what the team has overcome and how dominant it's been. The Bennett faithful was on full display throughout the team’s run to a championship, and that wasn’t taken for granted by the players.

“It feels good to have the city behind us,” Lewis said. “They know what we’re doing, and it makes us feel good to give them the opportunity to see what we can do.”

When the team celebrated on the field and had a motorcade accompany the Tigers back the city, those were the moments Buffalo Public Schools officials envisioned when they joined Section VI more than a decade ago. Proving a city team can be the best in the state, and the community can get behind the players who represent them.

Two of the best players in the area believed in the district, trusted McDuffie and had faith that their dreams could be accomplished at Bennett.

“For me, how I see it, it’s a clear reminder that if you have discipline, Buffalo Public Schools can take you far and you can do anything you want,” Perry said. “You don’t need to keep going out to private schools to win something when you can do it here.”

Lewis nodded in agreement, saying, “We cherished every moment because we know it’s not going to last forever.”