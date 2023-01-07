Randolph's Xander Hind wins state football Class D Co-Player of Year; all-state teams set

Randolph senior Xander Hind, who led the state in rushing yards, has been named the Class D Co-Player of the Year by the New York State Sportswriters Association.

He shared the honor with Caden Bellis, a quarterback and defensive back for state champion Tioga.

Hind, a two-time All-Western New first-team running back, was the Section VI Class D Player of the Year and a Connolly Cup finalist as he led Randolph to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association's Class D state semifinal.

Hind ran for 2,577 yards to break the WNY single-season rushing record, set by former Cardinal Chris Doubek (Class of 2014). He also had 34 rushing touchdowns, good for second in the state.

He ran for 211 yards on 40 carries for four touchdowns in the Class D sectional final victory against Franklinville/Ellicottville.

All-state teams in Class B, C and D were named last week, with the all-state teams in Class AA and A to come this week.

In Class B, Western New York had four players chosen to the first team on offense, with three from Section VI champion Iroquois. That trio was led by Connolly Cup winning running back Trevor Barry, who had 2,317 rushing yards and 43 touchdowns, along with wide receiver/tight end Nate McGoldrick and offensive lineman Brendan Donnelly.

Justus Hill, a 1,000-yard rusher for Maryvale, was named to the first team offense.

In Class C, five WNY players were named to the first team, including Fredonia QB Ethan Fry, who led the section with 2,740 passing yards, and defensive lineman Sunday Ikegwuonu, whose 14 sacks helped Lackawanna win the Class C title. Medina senior teammates Noah Skinner, at running back, and Chris Johnson, on the offensive line, made the first team. Salamanca linebacker Jesse Stahlman was selected to the first-team defense.

Along with Hind’s honor, Randolph teammates Jaiden Huntington, at wide receiver, and Ryan Carpenter, on the offensive line, were chosen for the first team in Class D.

CSP sophomore kicker Bryce Hinsdale made the all-state first team on offense, and Franklinville-Ellicottville defensive lineman Koda Curtis and Portville linebacker Zander Keim made the first team on defense.

CLASS B

First team offense: Trevor Barry (Sr., RB, Iroquois), Justus Hill (Sr., RB., Maryvale), Nate McGoldrick (Sr., WR, Iroquois), Brendan Donnelly (Sr., OL, Iroquois).

Second team offense: James McNeil (Jr., RB, Bishop Timon-St. Jude), Javon Jones (Sr., WR, Albion), Luke Matheis (Jr., OL, Pioneer).

Third team offense: Amari Jones (Sr., QB, Albion).

Third team defense: Shane Smith (Jr., DL, Iroquois).

Fourth team offense: Justus Kleitz (Fr., QB, Iroquois), Cam Warburton (Sr., RB, Cheektowaga), Gerald McCloud (So., WR, Bishop Timon-St. Jude).

Fourth team defense: Dezmin Walker (Sr., DL, Maryvale).

Honorable mention: Dominic Anzalone (Fr., QB, Timon), Kalughn Ford (Fr., QB, Cardinal O’Hara), Dalton Caldwell (Sr., RB, Falconer/Cass. Valley/Maple Grove), Cade Anastasia (Sr., WR, Olean), Aiden Kaczmarek (Sr., WR, Lake Shore), Sam Platt (Sr., Line, Pioneer), Brailyn Paladino (Sr., K/P, Falconer/Cass. Valley/Maple Grove).

CLASS C

First team offense: Ethan Fry (Sr., QB, Fredonia), Noah Skinner (Sr., RB, Medina), Chris Johnson (Sr., OL, Medina).

First team defense: Sunday Ikegwuonu (Sr., DL, Lackawanna), Jesse Stahlman (Sr., LB, Salamanca).

Second team offense: Antwan Threeths (Sr., RB, Lackawanna), Micah Davis (Sr., RB, Fredonia), Shysheim Smalls (Sr., WR, Lackawanna), Ashlin Alexander-Hall (Sr., WR, Lackawanna), Neves Hoose (Sr., K, Southwestern).

Third team offense: Billy Gechell (Sr., QB, Lackawanna), Jameson Quinn (Jr., OL, Fredonia).

Third team defense: Doug Washington (Sr., DL, Burgard).

Honorable mention: Chris Bergman (Sr., QB, Akron), Matt Sweet (Sr., QB, Eden-North Collins), Alexander Gallo (Sr., RB, North Tonawanda), Donny Kreher (Sr., WR, Akron), Keegan Whitfield (Sr., WR, Fredonia), Roosevelt Mitchell (Sr., Line, Medina), Nick Radder (OL, Sr., Albion), Jameson Walsh (Jr., K/P, Southwestern).

CLASS D

Co-Player of the Year, Xander Hind, Randolph

First team offense: Jaiden Huntington (Sr., WR, Randolph), Ryan Carpenter (Sr., OL, Randolph), Bryce Hinsdale (So., K, CSP).

First team defense: Koda Curtis (Sr., DL, Franklinville-Ellicottville), Zander Keim (Sr., LB, Portville).

Second team offense: Tate Catanese (So., QB, CSP), Kaden Holcomb (Jr., RB, Portville).

Second team defense: Tyler Gibas (Sr., DL, Franklinville-Ellicottville), Caiden Zollinger (Sr., DL, Portville), Payton Slade (Sr., LB, Randolph).

Honorable mention: Carson Conley (Sr., QB, Randolph), Trent Burchanowski (Sr., RB, CSP), Drew Dabil (Sr., WR, Wilson), Taite Newman (Jr., Line, CSP), Lucas Lisciandro (Sr., LB, CSP), Conner Ernest (Jr., K, Wilson).