Randolph's rushing attack lifts Cardinals to Class D football title

“That’s really what opened things up for us. You can’t just key on me and (Pagett) anymore, everyone you got to key on now,” Hind said. “It makes our offense that much better.”

In all, six Randolph players logged rushing yards and pushed the Cardinals to a season total of 3,031 yards on the ground.

The Titans (7-3) started out strong on defense and forced the Cardinals to go three-and-out on their first possession and forced a punt on their second. It was a sign that Franklinville/Ellicottville had adjusted well from a 36-26 loss to Randolph earlier in the season.

“FE came out really tough at the beginning of that game,” coach Brent Brown said. “They made us work for everything, we got to give them credit.”

“We started mainly using a different formation that worked against them last time we played them. Once we started that, we took off and things were going our way,” Pagett added.

Randolph’s third drive looked to be sputtering out as well, with the Cardinals facing a long fourth down. Rather than run or punt, Randolph called a rare pass play. Quarterback Carson Conley avoided pressure and found Hind streaking out of the slot for a 29-yard touchdown pass.