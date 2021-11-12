Randolph's rushing attack lifts Cardinals to Class D football title

Randolph did what it does best – run the ball a whole lot – and left Highmark Stadium with its first Section VI football championship since 2014.
Behind Xander Hind’s 114 rushing yards and three touchdowns, the Cardinals cruised the Class D title with a 26-0 victory over Franklinville/Ellicottville on Friday night.
Randolph (10-0) finished with 247 rushing yards on 49 carries, business as usual for one of the best rushing attacks in Western New York.
“It means a lot, it’s been a long time since we’ve been here,” senior Luke Pagett said. “We’ve looked back at (the 2014 team), seeing the things they did and we’ve been doing the same things.”
“This has been our dream since we were eight years old, to make it to the Bills’ stadium and win a championship. It’s awesome,” Hind said.
The junior scored two touchdowns on the ground, bringing his season total to 24, and he also had a touchdown reception.
Paggett finished with eight carries for 25 yards, a fairly quiet night for the senior who was averaging 8.5 yards per carry this season. On the flip side, teammate Josh Bush, who had logged just 48 rushing yards all season, racked up 85 yards and a touchdown.
“That’s really what opened things up for us. You can’t just key on me and (Pagett) anymore, everyone you got to key on now,” Hind said. “It makes our offense that much better.”
In all, six Randolph players logged rushing yards and pushed the Cardinals to a season total of 3,031 yards on the ground.
The Titans (7-3) started out strong on defense and forced the Cardinals to go three-and-out on their first possession and forced a punt on their second. It was a sign that Franklinville/Ellicottville had adjusted well from a 36-26 loss to Randolph earlier in the season.
“FE came out really tough at the beginning of that game,” coach Brent Brown said. “They made us work for everything, we got to give them credit.”
“We started mainly using a different formation that worked against them last time we played them. Once we started that, we took off and things were going our way,” Pagett added.
Randolph’s third drive looked to be sputtering out as well, with the Cardinals facing a long fourth down. Rather than run or punt, Randolph called a rare pass play. Quarterback Carson Conley avoided pressure and found Hind streaking out of the slot for a 29-yard touchdown pass.
“It was a fly, I beat him on the inside and there was no deep safety or anything, so I just burned him and he threw a perfect ball to me,” Hind said.
Conley only threw three passes all night; the touchdown, an incompletion and an interception.
Now operating with a 6-0 lead, the Cardinals were able to play to their strength – a ferocious, clock-killing, rushing attack. On Randolph’s next drive, Bush took a first down handoff over the left end for a 42-yard touchdown and a 12-0 lead.
Randolph forced a turnover on downs and immediately went back to the ground game from their own 35, finishing a long drive with a 3-yard touchdown counter run by Hind over the right tackle.
The Cardinals ran 28 times in the second half and chewed up 17:19 of possession time. Hind capped off the rushing performance with a score on third-and-goal from the 15-yard line, taking a sweep over the left side into the end zone.
At the same time, the Cardinals’ defense kept the Titans’ offense out of sync throughout the game, holding them to 83 total yards.
“Up front, they’re big and physical and we really had a hard time handling them,” Franklinville/Ellicottville coach Jason Marsh said. “They took us out of the rhythm of what we wanted to do,”
“They’re a good football team, we knew that coming in, and they definitely lived up to it.”
Randolph will gear up for the Far West Regional against Section V champion Oakfield-Alabama/Elba, which won its first sectional title with a 26-21 victory against Avon on Friday.