Randolph’s Roan Kelly told himself that if he was within three steps of the lead with 300 meters remaining, he was going to win the 1,600-meter title. He wasn’t that close, but he also wasn’t going to give half his effort, he said.

“I was like ‘It’s states, I got to leave everything on the line,’ ” Kelly said. “I just left it all out on the track and came out on top.”

Kelly became the Federation and Division II state champion on Saturday at the New York Public High School Athletic Association Track and Field Championships held at Middletown High School. His time of 4:11.73 set a state record as he beat runner-up Matthew Schutzbank by just under 0.4 seconds. Kelly had trailed Schutzbank at the 400-, 800- and 1,200-meter marks before coming out victorious.

“I’m over the moon,” he said. “It was a great race. Coming into the race, anyone could’ve won. I just feel great coming out on top. It was a fun race. It didn’t feel good, but it was still fun.”

As the Federation champion as well, Kelly said that coming from a smaller, Division II school, the victory feels good because it helps put “respect” on the Division II schools.

The rest of the top ten was represented by Division I schools and only four other Division II runners placed in the top 20 of 34 competing. Kelly improved his time by about 15 seconds compared to his state qualifying time of 4:27.46.

“I think it definitely helps build confidence,” Kelly said of knowing he’s the best runner in the state for the event. “Now going into any race, I’m like ‘I can win it no matter who I’m against.’ Obviously, I’m not going to be the favorite, but just in the back of my mind, you got to stay confident.”

The win marks Kelly’s second state championship as Randolph won the Class C boys basketball title in March, but for Kelly, this individual title was special.

“That basketball one was great because I’ve been playing with those guys since I was in third grade, but this one was kind of just for me (and) prove it to myself that I can do it,” Kelly said.

Similar to Kelly, Springville’s Linnea Neureuther also won her second state title, taking the Division II girls 100 hurdles with a time of 15.08 seconds. On Friday, she finished first in the Division II triple jump with a 37-8.25 mark, becoming the program’s first state champion since 1980, head coach Mark Heichberger said.

In the Federation championship, her 36-6 mark in the triple jump was good for seventh and her time of 15.20 in the 100 hurdles went for eighth.

“Never did I really expect to leave with two blue signs for the state championship, so it was pretty cool,” Neureuther said. “And I ended up leaving with five medals, so it feels pretty good.”

In her 100 win, there was a false fire, which Neureuther said has never happened to her at a meet. Her arms were shaky when she got back on the starting line and had a “rough” start but finished strong, she said.

Last year as a sophomore, Neureuther only competed in one event at the state championships and did not qualify for the Federation, saying she didn’t perform the way she wanted to. But she improved to two Federations and a class final this season, describing the overall meet as a “redemption run.”

Neureuther hasn’t been competing in the 100 hurdles for too long as Heichberger and the coaching staff tweaked her events entering the season and added the event. She had been doing the 55 high hurdles in indoor track so the technique has been there for her.

Neureuther, who hopes to run collegiately, will enter her senior season in the fall, planning on competing for another title.

“I’m going to be hungry coming back to the state meet,” Neureuther said. “I don't know if I necessarily finished how I wanted to in Federations, but next year, I want it. I'm going to finish strong, have some fun and come back hungry.”

Other results:

• In the boys’ Division II 200, Frewsburg’s Landon Stormer finished second with a time of 21.62. In the Federation championship, he placed fifth, coming in at 22.06.

• Sweet Home’s Brenton Baker came in third in the boys high jump championship, notching a 6-6 mark.

• Kyle Lewis, Starpoint, finished fourth in the boys’ Division I 100 with a time of 10.86. In the Federation championship, he was sixth with a time of 11.01. In the Division I 200, he placed third with a time of 21.74 and seventh in the Federation championship with a time of 22.17.

• Randolph’s Jaiden Huntington’s mark of 160-4 in the boys discus championship was good for fourth. Calvin Kulik, Williamsville East, was in fifth place with a mark of 156-7.