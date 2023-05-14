Western New York runners swept the mile at the prestigious Glenn D. Loucks Games on Saturday in White Plains.

Allegany-Limestone senior Angelina Napoleon won the girls mile in 4 minutes, 46.38 seconds. She had been second in the 800 meters Friday.

Randolph’s Roan Kelly won the boys mile in a time of 4:14.09. He was second in the 1600 meters in the Class C state meet last spring.

Randolph’s Jaiden Huntington was fifth in the discus Saturday with a throw of 143-1. He had been fifth in the shot put (48-5 3/4) on Friday.

Frewsburg’s Landon Stormer was fourth in the 400 meters in 49.64. He was second in the 200 meters (21.68) on Friday.

The meet, in its 55th edition, typically attracts more than 3,000 athletes from the East Coast and Canada

Clark to Medaille

Depew basketball player Jemery Clark will play at Medaille University.

A 6-foot-2 forward, Clark averaged 13.4 points and 7.1 rebounds.

Akron ace

The Akron baseball team has clinched at least a share of its first Niagara Orleans championship since 1975, and pitcher Andrew Romesser is a big reason why.

In the last week, Romesser threw a no-hitter last Monday against Wilson and then pitched eight innings in a 2-1 victory Saturday against Medina.

In the 11-0 win against Wilson, Romesser had five strikeouts.

Against Medina, he scattered six hits and struck out four.

Akron (9-0) needs to win one of its final two games to secure sole possession of the league title. The Tigers host Albion on Tuesday and then travel to Albion on Wednesday.

What a day

East Aurora’s Alyssa Kingston had quite a game in Saturday’s 23-5 victory against Pioneer.

Kingston went 6-for-6 and hit for the cycle with two additional doubles.

She is hitting .622 with a slugging percentage of 1.378 for the season.

Martin girls lacrosse

The semifinals for the Monsignor Martin playoffs in girls lacrosse are set for Monday.

St. Mary’s plays at Nichols at 5 p.m., and Sacred Heart travels to Nardin at 7 p.m.

The winners play Tuesday for the title. Nichols beat Nardin 17-7 in last year’s final to repeat as champions and advanced to the first-ever state Catholic girls lacrosse final.