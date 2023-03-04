The Randolph girls basketball team won its second Section VI Class C championship in three years with a 54-46 victory against Wilson on Saturday at Jamestown Community College.

Kyra Pence had 20 points, six rebounds and three assists for the top-seeded Cardinals (19-4). She scored Randolph’s last 10 points of the second quarter, including the 1,000th point of her career and a three-pointer at the halftime buzzer.

Payton Morrison added 14 and five rebounds.

The teams were tied at 19-19 at halftime, but Randolph opened a five-point lead after the third-quarter before going on to the nine-point victory. Eighth-grader Skyler Herrington had all seven of her points in the fourth quarter.

Third-seeded Wilson (19-4) was led by Rian Faery’s 17 points and 12 from Peyton McInnis.

The Far West Regionals against the Section V champions are next Saturday at Buffalo State.

Panama wins in Class D

Panama took its first lead with less than two minutes remaining in the third quarter and led for the final 6:44 on its way to a 38-33 victory against defending champion Sherman in the Class D final.

Mandy Brink, the No. 2 scorer in Section VI, had 15 points and five rebounds. Kylie Morgan added nine points and Kaitlyn Horton had seven points and 10 rebounds for the top-seeded Panthers (19-4).

Hayden Fisher had 13 points and Paige Gratto added 11 points and seven rebounds for Sherman (16-7).

Panama took its first lead of the game at 23-22 late in the quarter. Sherman’s Gratto tied it at 25-25 with a three-pointer and Horton gave the Panthers the lead, 27-25, after three quarters.

After Sherman came back, Panama retook the advantage and opened a six-point lead at 33-27 with less than six minutes remaining on a basket by Brink. Sherman trailed by three with 35 seconds left but could not get closer.

In the first half, Sherman had a 10-point lead at 14-4, but Panama then used a 10-3 run to close the deficit to 17-14 at halftime.

Welty honored

Portville coach Inga Welty was named the recipient of the Frank Martin Coach and Person of the Year award by Section VI.

The award is named for the Allegany-Limestone coach who died in 2018 who was known for his dedication to basketball, sportsmanship, willingness to serve as a mentor for other coaches and his kindness. The award is given to a coach who reflects Western New York values.