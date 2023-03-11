Quinn Pence drove the lane and moved the ball to Storer for the game-winner and a date against Section IV’s Union Springs at 12:30 p.m. Saturday ay Hudson Valley Community College.

The victory was not sealed until Pavilion missed a rushed 3-pointer in the final seconds.

Pavilion’s Karlee Zinkievich had tied the score at 40-40 with a 3-pointer with 20.9 remaining.

Randolph (20-4) led 15-6 after the first quarter and 25-13 at halftime, but cold shooting hurt in the third quarter as the Cardinals managed just four points but hung on to a 29-26 advantage.

Quinn Pence, a sophomore, and eighth-grader Skylar Herrington were huge down the stretch as Herington made a pair of shots to help Randolph retake the lead at 40-37 with 1:31 remaining.

Pence and Herrington combined for 11 of Randolph’s 13 fourth-quarter points – the only two not by either was Storer’s go-ahead basketball.

Herrington finished with a team-high 14 points along with five rebounds and three assists, and Pence had 12 points, eight steals and three assists. Payton Morrison added eight points and six rebounds.

Randolph will send both its boys and girls basketball teams to the state final four as the Cardinals boys team qualified for a trip to Glens Falls earlier Saturday and traveled from Rochester to Buffalo State to watch the girls regional game.

Class D

Panama is returning to the state final four for the first time since three consecutive trips from 2015 to 2017 after a 63-44 victory against Section V’s Keshequa in the Far West Regional.

Panama (20-4) jumped out to a 21-9 lead after the first quarter behind 10 points from Mandy Brink.

The Panthers’ lead was 33-16 at halftime. Keshequa cut the advantage to 45-33 after three, but the Panthers were on their way.

Brink finished with 28 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals. Kaitlyn Horton had 14 points and five rebounds, and Kylie Morgan had seven points and a game-high 15 rebounds.

Panama will play Hammond Central from Section X at 9 a.m. Saturday at Hudson Valley Community College in a state semifinal game.