Randolph opens at No. 1 spot in News small schools football poll

  Updated
  
Randolph Oakfield-Alabama/Elba Football

Randolph captains walk to the coin toss.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Here are the results of The Buffalo News small schools football poll following Week 1.

Small schools are those in Classes B, C and D along with St. Mary's, Cardinal O'Hara and Bishop Timon. First-place votes in parentheses.

Rk. School Class Rec. Pts.  
 1.Randolph (3)  D 1-0 57
 2.Iroquois (3)  B1 1-0 55 
 3. CSP D 1-0  45 
 4. Medina  C North 1-0  41 
 5t.Frank./Ellicott  D 1-0  26 
 5t.Maryvale  B2 1-0 26 
 7. Lackawanna  C Cent. 1-0 24 
 8.West Seneca East  B1 1-0  13 
 9.Pioneer  B1 1-0  11 
 10Cass./Falc./MG  B2 1-0  10 
 OthersFredonia  C Cent. 1-0   8 
 Frewsburg D 1-0  8 
 Olean  B2 1-0  4
 Chaut. Lake/West/Broc.  C Cent. 1-0   1 
 Cheektowaga  B2 0-1   1 

Voters: Clevis Murray and Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal), Nick Sabato/Mike Mieler (Niagara Gazette), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).

