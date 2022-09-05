Randolph opens at No. 1 spot in News small schools football poll

Here are the results of The Buffalo News small schools football poll following Week 1.
Small schools are those in Classes B, C and D along with St. Mary's, Cardinal O'Hara and Bishop Timon. First-place votes in parentheses.
|Rk.
|School
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|1.
|Randolph (3)
|D
|1-0
|57
|2.
|Iroquois (3)
|B1
|1-0
|55
|3.
|CSP
|D
|1-0
|45
|4.
|Medina
|C North
|1-0
|41
|5t.
|Frank./Ellicott
|D
|1-0
|26
|5t.
|Maryvale
|B2
|1-0
|26
|7.
|Lackawanna
|C Cent.
|1-0
|24
|8.
|West Seneca East
|B1
|1-0
|13
|9.
|Pioneer
|B1
|1-0
|11
|10
|Cass./Falc./MG
|B2
|1-0
|10
|Others
|Fredonia
|C Cent.
|1-0
|8
|Frewsburg
|D
|1-0
|8
|Olean
|B2
|1-0
|4
|Chaut. Lake/West/Broc.
|C Cent.
|1-0
|1
|Cheektowaga
|B2
|0-1
|1
People are also reading…
Voters: Clevis Murray and Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal), Nick Sabato/Mike Mieler (Niagara Gazette), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).