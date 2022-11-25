Randolph loses to Tioga 41-34 in state football semifinal; Hind breaks WNY single-season rushing record

ENDICOTT – Randolph’s players sniffled as they left the field Friday, red in the face while making the slow trot back to the locker room.

The Cardinals turned in a valiant effort before falling to Tioga 41-34 in the state Class D football semifinal at Union-Endicott High School. It was the Cardinals’ first loss of the season, and against the Tigers (13-0), they were tested and oh-so-close to advancing to another state final.

In the fourth quarter, Tioga junior Ousmane Ducanson scored a 32-yard rushing touchdown with 8:41 remaining to give the Tigers a 35-26 lead. Randolph promptly responded.

Following a 15-yard penalty due to a referee bumping into a Cardinals coach on the sideline, Randolph senior quarterback captain Carson Conley lofted a 40-yard pass to senior Payton Slade. After Slade caught the ball, he fumbled as he landed on the ground. Tioga recovered, narrowly saving the ball from going out of bounds.

“The ref said he ran into somebody coming up the sidelines,” Randolph coach Brent Brown said. “That’s an issue I get all the time. Officials are running back and forth on the sidelines, and everyone is supposed to be behind the white line. Oh man, to make that call right there when you bump into somebody at that point in this part of the season, that’s a tough one to take. Fifteen yards further, he (Slade) doesn’t get caught, he’s in the end zone and we’re down a score.”

The penalty, followed by the fumble, changed the trajectory of the game for Randolph.

If Slade completed the catch, the Cardinals (11-1) would’ve been at the 10-yard line, and in prime scoring position. Instead, it was Tioga capitalizing a couple of plays later from Randolph’s mistake, with quarterback Caden Bellis sprinting 80 yards down the middle of the field to increase the Tigers' lead to 41-26.

“If we don’t turn the ball over right there, it’s whoever gets it last wins,” Brown said. “They definitely had some big kids up front that we hadn’t seen before. There wasn’t as much room. We manipulated them a little bit to get a big chunk here and a big chunk there. We still could drive the ball up the field, it just took a little us little bit longer.”

Randolph senior captain Xander Hind would score the final touchdown of his career with 2:06 left in the fourth quarter to make a 41-34 game. The Cardinals needed a miracle to tie or win the game, but with 11.7 seconds remaining, Conley was sacked and fumbled at his own 21.

In his final game, Hind finished with 40 carries for 249 yards and four touchdowns, his second straight 40-rush game, and he concluded his career with seven straight games with at least 200 rushing yards. Hind also scored at least two touchdowns in eight straight games.

Hind, an All-Western New York first-team selection last season, also leaves Randolph’s football program as one of the best running backs ever in Western New York. He entered the contest needing 209 yards to surpass former Cardinal Chris Doubek, class of 2014, for the most yards rushed in a season. Doubek, who would go on to walk-on at the University at Buffalo, rushed for 2,536 yards his senior season. Hind finished with 2,577.

“I’m happy, but it’s going to take me a while to celebrate that goal,” he said.

When the team was down 21-0 early in the second quarter – which included the Cardinals giving up two of those scores following turnovers – it was Hind who led the team's comeback. And that was after dislocating his thumb in the first quarter. Hind scored twice in the second quarter to cut Tioga's lead to 21-14 at halftime.

While both teams were in the locker room, Hind remained on the team's sideline briefly as teammate senior Dillon Schrader was stretchered off the field with what Brown speculated as a broken right ankle.

"It sure looked like it to me," he said. "It didn't look good."

When the second half started, the teams basically traded scores and turnovers, with neither team punting. Randolph couldn't get the stops when it needed them most.