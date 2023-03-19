TROY – As the seconds ticked off in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Class C girls basketball final, Randolph’s players became emotional. The eyes of players on the court and the bench filled with tears.

They wept, sobbed and hugged one another because the season was over and their dream would not become a reality.

The Cardinals lost to Section IX’s Millbrook 59-45 on Sunday at Hudson Valley Community College. Milbrook won its third championship in the last four state finals.

Coach David Pihblad consoled every player and then gathered to team in a huddle and delivered a message.

“Just telling them how proud I was of them,” Pihblad said. “To keep their heads up, knowing they battled and did everything we asked of them. They executed the game plan. Somebody has to lose and, unfortunately, that was us today.”

After the huddle, players and coaches from the team continued to embrace one another. Ike Morrison, an assistant, consoled his daughter Payton, and she returned the favor by hugging senior Kyra Pence. After the postgame ceremonies, the players sat on gray padded steel chairs, with the fans behind them attempting to cheer them on.

It seemed as though the girls were destined to be state champions, because during the playoff run, the pattern had been the Randolph boys winning first, then the girls after.

That included this weekend. The boys won their semifinal Friday morning with the girls in the stands. The girls won theirs Saturday morning with the boys watching, and they then watched the boys win the NYSPHSAA Class C state championship Saturday night. The boys were among those cheering on the girls Sunday, but on the last day of the season, it wasn't to be.

“There was a feeling all year that this was a special group,” Pihblad said. “It felt like the boys were leading us and we were following their way. We were thinking this would be fantastic if we could both get it. It’s still fantastic. This season was amazing. These girls got to the state finals and battled a really good team. We can live with that, and they can look themselves in the mirror knowing they gave it everything they got.”

With boys coach Kevin Hind sitting at the end of the bench for support, the girls came out tough against a Millbrook (21-3) team led by two players taller than 6 feet, Natalie Fox and Emily Grasseler. Randolph did what it could, containing them to a combined 21 points and 19 rebounds.

“Their bigs (are) really tough, and that’s why they’ve won back-to-back state championships,” Pihblad said. “Our focus was to limit their bigs, and we did that. Our girls battled and fought. We took them away, for the most part.”

While the Cardinals (21-5) would double team Fox and Grasseler, it left someone else open. Ella Wilson hit her first five three-pointers and was 5 of 6 overall from three as finished with 19 points and six assists. Millbrook shot 8 for 13 from three-point range.

“Their guard hit a bunch of threes,” Pihblad said. “We didn’t expect that, and she pretty much won them a state championship today. The film we watched, she hits a couple, and we were OK with the shots she was getting. That was something we were going to give for us to pinch the high post. We told the girls, ‘If she hits them, she hits them.’ She hit some big shots in the big moments.”

Randolph kept it close for a while. After trailing 31-22 at halftime, the Cardinals used a 10-0 run and trailed 34-32 with 3:11 remaining in the third quarter.

That would be the closest Randolph would get in the second half, as Wilson made consecutive threes and Millbrook led 44-37 entering the fourth quarter.

For the first four minutes of the fourth, Millbrook went on a 7-0 run after an early Randolph score, and didn’t look back.

“We battled. They’re so much bigger than us, and we’re little,” Pihblad said. “We battled until the end, and I’m very proud of the girls. They never gave up.”

Randolph had chances, but struggled to hit from three, especially capitalizing on open looks, finishing 9 of 29 (31%) from beyond the arc. Leading the Cardinals in scoring was Morrison, a sophomore, with 20 points on 6 of 18 shooting. Quinn Pence had 10 points and five rebounds.

The Cardinals are expected to return three of their top four scorers, and Pihblad hopes they use the heartbreak as motivation to return and make school history.

“These girls have worked for a long time for this,” Pihblad said. “They’ve played together since they were little, put the time in the gym and played together in the AAU and travel circuits. We talked to the younger girls that we want to be back. We don’t want this to be a one-time thing. This should be the expectation going forward for the next several years.

"We want to get back here and get over the hurdle of winning a state championship. This is the third Randolph’s been here for the girls, and we’ve fallen short each time. That’s our motivation, to get back here and win it.”