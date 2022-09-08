Randolph football's Xander Hind looks to repeat last year, end season with title

Randolph football coach Brent Brown couldn’t believe what he had done to get a victory in Week 2 last season against rival Franklinville/Ellicottville.

Entering the third quarter, the Cardinals were trailing 20-14. The path to mounting a comeback had one answer: Xander Hind.

Hind totaled an astonishing 44 carries for 330 yards and four touchdowns. He was responsible for all 22 of the Cardinals' points in the second half of a 36-26 victory, with three rushing touchdowns and two two-point conversions.

After the immediate high of victory had worn off, Brown looked at his stat sheet and said to himself, “Oh my God, what did I do to this kid?”

Randolph ran the offense through his best option. Although he was in shock at the exact number, Hind never complained. Instead, he welcomed being the team’s focal point offensively.

“That’s how you know you have a special one when you want the ball in his hands,” Baker said.

That early September game and being asked to carry the load foreshadowed Hind’s season. He ended his junior season fourth in Section VI in rushing yards (1,837), third in rushing touchdowns (24), and third in carries (234).

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound running back was the lone Class D player selected to the All-Western New York first team, was named the Section VI Class D Player of the Year, picked to the Class D all-state first team, and helped the Cardinals win 10 consecutive games and the first sectional championship since 2014.

Hind opened this season with 132 yards on 21 carries and three touchdowns in a 39-20 victory against Salamanca. Randolph hosts Clymer-Sherman-Panama (1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.

In the midst of speaking glowingly of his senior running back, Baker would make sure to say, “We knew he was going to be special.” Hind was just that type of talent the coach saw blossoming into one of Western New York's best.

“He’s a kid that you can’t not love,” Baker said. “He’s great and so much fun to have around. When you think about it, he went from playing midgets to varsity. That’s a really big jump for us and have to think he’s a little bit nervous, not a ton of confidence. Last year, you could definitely see that confidence grow. The difference between a junior and a senior is a big jump physically. He definitely is running with some confidence right now and he wants to put the team on his shoulder.”

Overhearing Baker speak about him, Hind first credited his coach for the kind words: “It’s an honor to know I’ve made him proud throughout the years.”

“That’s what I wanted, but I don’t know if I expected it,” Hind said of his significant contribution last season. “Coach trusts me and gave me a big role on the team and got it done.”

Hind gained 15 pounds before his junior season, and was physically preparing for an increased role. Among the highlights: 35 carries for 270 yards and five touchdowns in the sectional semifinal vs. Portville; 29 carries for 178 yards and two touchdowns vs. CSP, and 33 carries for 229 yards and two touchdowns against Class C’s Depew.

As the weeks went on, opposing coaches noticed Hind wasn’t just a regular running back. He was a talented runner and was having a special season. Which led them to ask themselves, "How do we stop him?" It’s difficult to flat-out stop a great offensive player. What defenses will aim to do is create a game plan that minimizes the impact of a player such as Hind.

“It’s a huge compliment, but at the same time, it’s a bunch of weight and stress on your shoulders,” Hind said. “Everyone expects a lot out of you every week. If you don’t have a good game it feels like you disappoint everyone.

"It’s a lot of stress, but I love it. I love the stress. I love the team counting on me and I like to show out for them.”

That weekly stress, the feeling of disappointing those who support him, and knowing his team goes as far as he leads it, helped Hind power the Cardinals to the sectional final at Highmark Stadium and the chance to play in the home of the Bills.

“My favorite moment was just arriving at the Bills stadium with my team,” he said. “That was unreal and another one of our dreams. It was a surreal moment.”

Hind, his teammates, and coaches enjoyed the experience of arriving there, but also wanted to know what it was to leave as victors.

Randolph beat Franklinville/Ellicottville in a 26-0 shutout as Hind ran for 114 yards on 20 carries with two rushing touchdowns and added another TD through the air.

Almost a year after the victory, the words to describe that feeling still haven’t been found Hind.

“It’s hard to put into words,” he said. “You get there and don’t know what to think.”

Randolph is in a prime position to return to Highmark and become the first Crusaders team to go back-to-back since 2013 and 2014. It’s a new season, and although winning the sectional is nice, the team would rather end its season with some jewelry.

The feeling of their only loss of the season, 28-22 to Section V’s Oakfield-Alabama in the Far West Regional, hasn’t escaped the minds of the players. Before the season opener against Salamanca, assistant coach Nate Armella went to the board and wrote three numbers.

“288.”

He then turned to the players and asked, “288 days. What’s that?”

“That’s how many days since we lost in the state playoffs,” Hind said in response.

“We’ve been preparing for this day for 288 days, What are you guys going to do now?” Armella then passionately said back to the team.

The response he was looking for couldn’t be verbalized. Instead, the team answered with its play in beating Salamanca.

It was the start of a team primed on continuing its winning ways and ending the season with a state championship.