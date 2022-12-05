 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Randolph edges Lackawanna for No. 1 in News' final small schools football poll

Franklinville/Ellicottville Randolph Football

Randolph running back Xander Hind runs for his third touchdown of the game against Franklinville/Ellicottville during the Section VI Class D football final at Highmark Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. 

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Randolph edged Lackawanna by one point to finish atop The Buffalo News' small schools football rankings. 

The Cardinals (11-1) and Steelers (12-1) split the six first-place votes so the difference came in the second- and third-place votes, with Randolph receiving two seconds and one third and Lackawanna receiving one second and two thirds. 

Randolph had 56 points to Lackawanna's 55. Iroquois (11-1) was third in the final voting with 51 points. 

The Cardinals are ranked No. 1 in the final small schools poll for the fourth time since 1981, with top rankings in its state championship seasons in 2005, 2013 and 2014. 

Randolph repeated as Class D sectional champions by beating Franklinville-Ellicottville, 30-14, in the final at Highmark Stadium. The Cardinals then avenged last year's loss to Oakfield/Alabama-Elba in the Far West Regional, 42-26. The season ended with a 41-34 loss to Section IV's Tioga, which went on to repeat as state champions. 

After going 5-4 last season, Lackawanna (12-1) won its first Section VI title since 2008, holding off Fredonia in the Class C final, 22-20. The Steelers then won the Far West Regional with a 14-6 victory against Attica before the season ended 29-20 to Section III's General Brown in the state semifinals.

Iroquois won the Class B sectional title after a dominating regular season behind record-setting running back Trevor Barry. The Chiefs beat Pioneer, 18-7, in the sectional final, the only time they were held to less than 20 points in their first 11 games. Iroquois lost to Batavia, 20-8, in the Far West Regional final.

Fredonia (9-2) was fourth in the final rankings, followed by Pioneer (8-3).

Rk. Team Class Rec. Pts. Prev.
 1. Randolph (3) D 11-1  56 
 2.  Lackawanna (3)  C  12-1  55  
 3.  Iroquois   B  11-1 51  
 4.  Fredonia   C  9-2   42  
 5.  Pioneer  B  8-3  35  
 6.  Maryvale  B  9-1  30  
 7.  Medina  C  8-2  24  
 8.  Franklinville/Ellicottville  D  8-3  15  
 9.   Albion  C  6-3  12  
10. Bishop Timon MM  7-3 6  
Others CSP  D  7-3  3  

Voters: Clevis Murray and Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal), Nick Sabato/Mike Meiler (Niagara Gazette), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).

