Randolph edges Lackawanna for No. 1 in News' final small schools football poll

Randolph edged Lackawanna by one point to finish atop The Buffalo News' small schools football rankings.

The Cardinals (11-1) and Steelers (12-1) split the six first-place votes so the difference came in the second- and third-place votes, with Randolph receiving two seconds and one third and Lackawanna receiving one second and two thirds.

Randolph had 56 points to Lackawanna's 55. Iroquois (11-1) was third in the final voting with 51 points.

The Cardinals are ranked No. 1 in the final small schools poll for the fourth time since 1981, with top rankings in its state championship seasons in 2005, 2013 and 2014.

Randolph repeated as Class D sectional champions by beating Franklinville-Ellicottville, 30-14, in the final at Highmark Stadium. The Cardinals then avenged last year's loss to Oakfield/Alabama-Elba in the Far West Regional, 42-26. The season ended with a 41-34 loss to Section IV's Tioga, which went on to repeat as state champions.

After going 5-4 last season, Lackawanna (12-1) won its first Section VI title since 2008, holding off Fredonia in the Class C final, 22-20. The Steelers then won the Far West Regional with a 14-6 victory against Attica before the season ended 29-20 to Section III's General Brown in the state semifinals.

Iroquois won the Class B sectional title after a dominating regular season behind record-setting running back Trevor Barry. The Chiefs beat Pioneer, 18-7, in the sectional final, the only time they were held to less than 20 points in their first 11 games. Iroquois lost to Batavia, 20-8, in the Far West Regional final.

Fredonia (9-2) was fourth in the final rankings, followed by Pioneer (8-3).

Rk. Team Class Rec. Pts. Prev. 1. Randolph (3) D 11-1 56 2. Lackawanna (3) C 12-1 55 3. Iroquois B 11-1 51 4. Fredonia C 9-2 42 5. Pioneer B 8-3 35 6. Maryvale B 9-1 30 7. Medina C 8-2 24 8. Franklinville/Ellicottville D 8-3 15 9. Albion C 6-3 12 10. Bishop Timon MM 7-3 6 Others CSP D 7-3 3

Voters: Clevis Murray and Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal), Nick Sabato/Mike Meiler (Niagara Gazette), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).