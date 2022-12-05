Randolph edges Lackawanna for No. 1 in News' final small schools football poll

Randolph edged Lackawanna by one point to finish atop The Buffalo News' small schools football rankings.
The Cardinals (11-1) and Steelers (12-1) split the six first-place votes so the difference came in the second- and third-place votes, with Randolph receiving two seconds and one third and Lackawanna receiving one second and two thirds.
Randolph had 56 points to Lackawanna's 55. Iroquois (11-1) was third in the final voting with 51 points.
The Cardinals are ranked No. 1 in the final small schools poll for the fourth time since 1981, with top rankings in its state championship seasons in 2005, 2013 and 2014.
Randolph repeated as Class D sectional champions by beating Franklinville-Ellicottville, 30-14, in the final at Highmark Stadium. The Cardinals then avenged last year's loss to Oakfield/Alabama-Elba in the Far West Regional, 42-26. The season ended with a 41-34 loss to Section IV's Tioga, which went on to repeat as state champions.
People are also reading…
After going 5-4 last season, Lackawanna (12-1) won its first Section VI title since 2008, holding off Fredonia in the Class C final, 22-20. The Steelers then won the Far West Regional with a 14-6 victory against Attica before the season ended 29-20 to Section III's General Brown in the state semifinals.
Iroquois won the Class B sectional title after a dominating regular season behind record-setting running back Trevor Barry. The Chiefs beat Pioneer, 18-7, in the sectional final, the only time they were held to less than 20 points in their first 11 games. Iroquois lost to Batavia, 20-8, in the Far West Regional final.
Fredonia (9-2) was fourth in the final rankings, followed by Pioneer (8-3).
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Randolph (3)
|D
|11-1
|56
|2.
|Lackawanna (3)
|C
|12-1
|55
|3.
|Iroquois
|B
|11-1
|51
|4.
|Fredonia
|C
|9-2
|42
|5.
|Pioneer
|B
|8-3
|35
|6.
|Maryvale
|B
|9-1
|30
|7.
|Medina
|C
|8-2
|24
|8.
|Franklinville/Ellicottville
|D
|8-3
|15
|9.
|Albion
|C
|6-3
|12
|10.
|Bishop Timon
|MM
|7-3
|6
|Others
|CSP
|D
|7-3
|3
Voters: Clevis Murray and Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal), Nick Sabato/Mike Meiler (Niagara Gazette), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).