Jaiden Huntington and Carson Conley each scored 16 first-half points as Randolph built a 20-point lead and went on to a 70-47 victory in the Section VI Class C boys basketball final Friday at Jamestown Community College.

Randolph (19-4), the top seed, won its first sectional title since 2020 and advances to the Far West Regional on March 10 against the Section V champion.

Conley finished with 24 points, Huntington with 21 and Drew Hind with 15.

Randolph was in control from the start, taking a 19-9 lead after the first quarter, with Huntington scoring 12. The lead grew to 45-25 at halftime as Conley dominated the second quarter.

The Cardinals have not lost to a WNY Class C opponent this season as their three local losses were to Class B schools, Allegany-Limestone, Southwestern and Salamanca. The other loss came to York, a Class C school from Section V.

Third-seeded Frewsburg (17-6) got 13 points each from Zack Carr and Conner Murphy and 10 from Gavin Smith.