Randolph’s girls basketball team was cheering on its bus ride to Buffalo State University’s Sports Arena as the players watched the live stream of the school's boys team win its Far West Regional game and advance to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association's semifinal for the first time since 2004.

Watching the boys get the job done, and eventually becoming the lone Section VI boys team to advance, inspired senior captain Kyra Pence and her teammates to make it a Randolph sweep by winning their Far West Regional game.

"There was pressure for us to then win when there wasn’t pressure (before the boys won)," Pence said. “We knew we had to take care of business in our game.”

The Lady Cardinals did that, with the boys team traveling from Rochester after its game to cheer on the girls.

Now both Randolph basketball programs are two wins shy of bringing home state championships, a feat neither program has accomplished.

With both teams advancing, it’s been a nonstop celebration, and people giving them credit for getting this far.

“The amount of texts, emails, and calls I’ve gotten the past week has been amazing,” girls coach David Pihlblad said. “We’ve had businesses donating things, dinners, and it’s just overwhelming the support we’ve gotten not just from the community but Western New York.

"There’s been lots of people reaching out to wish us good luck and it’s a cool feeling for everybody.”

Both teams compete in Class C and the boys (20-4) face Section IV’s Moravia (22-1) at 11:15 a.m. at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls in the state semifinals. As for the girls (20-4), their semifinal game will be Saturday against Section IV’s Union Springs at 12:30 p.m. at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. The boys would play at 5:15 p.m. Saturday should they advance to the finals; the girls final is at 11:45 a.m. Sunday.

The schedule broke perfectly for Randolph fans who want to watch both teams, with the sites 50 miles apart.

Section III’s Liverpool (Class AA) also will have both boys and girls teams in the state semifinals.

Among the offers both teams accepted was an invitation to dinner Tuesday night at South Dayton Hotel. The invite came from restaurant owners Jeff and Mandy Stoltenberg.

While there, both teams were treated to a spaghetti dinner on the third floor, which is aptly named the “Bills Backer Room," due to the Bills memorabilia draped everywhere.

“It’s been absolutely awesome,” boys coach Kevin Hind said. “It was such a great dinner… to have this happen to both teams at the same time is a dream come true.”

Everywhere the players and coaches walked their eyes were met with either a signed jersey or ball, cartoon illustrations, cleats, magazine covers, or something sports related. Not only were the teams served a carb-heavy dinner, but it gave them another opportunity to bond outside of the classroom and basketball court.

“The girls and boys teams are very close. Us senior boys and girls have been friends since we can remember," said Carson Conley, who had 24 points in the regional win. “We just think about all the tournaments we’ve been at and together we both know there’s been a lot of work put in. Just walking around school, people are congratulating us and to even get texts from family, friends, and teachers is super cool, and we’re appreciative of it.”

The teams spent Wednesday night at American Legion Post 181 for a popular fundraiser held annually on the eve of the NCAA Tournament. "These tickets sell like hotcakes,” Hind said.

The Randolph community also came out for the football team in the fall as the Cardinals reached the state semifinals in Binghamton.

“The community is a big sports supporter,” said senior Jaiden Huntington, who also plays football. “They’ve been doing it since as long I’ve been alive.

"I’ve been getting support from people all over the community. We have people traveling to away games who don’t have to be there but do it out of their own will. We’re trying to make our community proud.”

The community ties go back for years. Former Randolph girls coach Virgil Dunham reached out to Ike Morrison, an assistant on the girls team and father of Payton, the team’s third-leading scorer. Dunham, who coached in the 1980s, had led the Cardinals to their first state tournament appearance and championship game in 1987.

“Virgil Dunham isn’t in the greatest health but took the time to stop at Ike’s house and just reminisced for a few minutes and gave him some pointers and advice,” Hind said. “Ike texted me right away saying, ‘Man, this stuff really means a lot to the people of our community.’”

Hind said Dunham gave Morrison $200 for each team to use on its journey to the state tournament. The girls team was previously coached by Athletic Director Shawn Huntington, Jaiden’s father, who led the girls to the 2012 state championship game but lost by one.

“Our community is so close and takes pride in our school and athletics,” Pihlblad said. “Our girls know the incredible history of our girls program and want to continue that success that is expected and hope to finally bring home that state championship.”

With school canceled on Friday due to the success of both teams, a celebration and sendoff will be held at 8 a.m. Thursday, before the Cardinals board the same bus to their respective locations.

“We literally shut down the school,” Pihlblad said. “A lot of kids that aren’t basketball players are happy because school is canceled Friday. That’s pretty incredible, I don’t think a lot of kids can say they shut down school.”