GLENS FALLS – With 16 seconds remaining in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class C boys basketball championship game, Randolph put its hopes in the hands of junior varsity call-up freshman Cooper Freeman.

With two attempts at the line, Freeman, who hadn't scored on varsity this season, made the first free throw and missed the second. Randolph needed to play 16 seconds of defense for Freeman to be a hero.

As the Haldane Blue Devils dribbled up the court, they had three attempts to force overtime. Pull-up left-wing three-pointer, miss. Right corner three, miss. Left corner three, miss.

The freshman scored the decisive point as Randolph (22-4) won its first boys basketball state championship 58-55. Freeman left Cool Insuring Arena after the team’s celebration for a soccer game in Detroit.

“I was so nervous,” Freeman said. “Coming up as a freshman, I was just so nervous to be out there, my heart was pounding in my chest. I did what I needed to do, to try and hit the first one. I did what had to be done.”

His point, coupled with the team’s defense, led to a stampede at half court as the team dogpiled on one another, with coach Kevin Hind at the bottom of it.

“Oh my goodness, I still can’t believe it,” Hind said. “State champion, just man, we are state champions. For me, personally, it was just about getting here because of how hard it is to get here. I never thought about winning the whole thing. These are my kids, and (I) have had them since they were in the second grade.”

To make history, Randolph had to stave off a rally. The Cardinals were up 48-30 entering the fourth quarter, but barely had an answer for Haldane’s full-court press. Turnovers, an inability to score and a lackluster defense plagued the Cardinals in the final quarter.

Haldane won the fourth quarter 25-10 and cut the deficit to two with 33.4 seconds remaining, before Freeman’s free throw. Randolph almost lost the lead, but the cushion created by senior Jaiden Huntington in the third quarter prevented the Cardinals from lifelong heartbreak. Huntington, who had four points in the team’s semifinal game against Moravia, scored 14 of the team’s 20 points in the third.

Huntington was able to space the floor so well, leading Haldane to switch defenders in an attempt to slow him down. It didn’t matter, and his torrid play was punctuated with a buzzer-beating three to end the quarter.

Named the MVP of the game for his championship performance, Huntington finished the game with 28 points on 10 of 13 shooting, 8 of 11 from three. His magical performance led to a Haldane supporter yelling, "Someone guard him, please, I’m begging you."

“This feels amazing,” Huntington said. “We’ve been talking about this since we were little kids. It’s unbelievable that we even got here in the first place and will be going home with a win for our community.

The big three of Huntington, Carson Conley and junior Drew Hind controlled the flow of the offense for Randolph. Conley scored 15 points on 5 of 14 shooting with seven rebounds before fouling out. Drew Hind's struggled with his shot, and he was held to eight points, but he dished out eight assists. As a team, 15 of Randolph's 19 made field-goals were three's.

“This is just an unbelievable feeling for our community,” Conley said. “All of the pieces came together for us to win a state championship. A lot of guys stepped up when they needed to and it all came together. We won a state championship because we came together as a team.”

Randolph had to overcome an insurmountable amount of adversity to claim its first state championship. The first was being without senior Griffin Nelson, who broke his right ankle in the semifinals. Second was finishing the game without Conley, their leading scorer. Third was scoring timely points. Fourth was trusting a JV player with a state championship on the line.

“Some of my guys started seeing the pressure mounting up and the big lights shining,” Kevin Hind said. “I told them to calm down and some of our points were just enough for us to get the win.”

To celebrate the win, players from the team shaved their heads upon returning to the hotel

Randolph becomes the first Section VI boys team to win a state championship since East won Class D in 2018. They're the first to win it in Class C since Middle Early College in 2016. It's the 25th championship for the section.