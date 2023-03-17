GLENS FALLS – When the final horn sounded inside a cold Cool Insuring Arena and Sam Tinnesz’s "Legends Are Made" started playing, Randolph's bench stampeded onto the court in celebration, because for the first time in program history, the Cardinals have advanced to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association's Class C state championship game.

They were jumping for joy in celebration, and coach Kevin Hind raised his arms with clenched fists, saluting and smiling at the Cardinals faithful that made the nearly six-hour drive. The supportive crowd included the Randolph girls team that plays in a state semifinal at 12:30 p.m. Saturday about an hour away in Troy against Union Springs.

Randolph (21-4) defeated Section IV’s Moravia, the No. 1 ranked Class C team in the state, 50-43, Friday holding the Blue Devils (22-2) to a season low in points; their previous low was 52.

“I just have no words,” Hind said. “I just couldn’t be any prouder. Defensively, every last detail we talked about they executed."

The Cardinals have won five straight games and 11 of their last 12 entering Saturday's 5:15 p.m. state final against Section I's Haldane, which won its semifinal against Section X's Canton, 63-54, in overtime.

Randolph is looking to become the first Section VI boys basketball team to win a state championship since East won the Class D title in 2018. The last Section VI team to reach a final was Middle Early College in 2019 in Class C.

The Cardinals put on a masterclass of a two-man offense between junior Drew Hind (20 points) and senior Carson Conley (20 points).

The two scored all but 10 of Randolph’s points and did so efficiently. Hind went 8 of 15, 1 of 3 from the three-point line, 3 of 3 from the free-throw line, and dished six assists. Conley shot 8 of 13, 4 of 7 from three, and grabbed six rebounds.

“Time and time again we keep celebrating like this, and we’re overly blessed,” Conley said. “Don’t really have many words to describe this feeling. We’re going to do what we’ve always dreamed of and it’s right in front of us. We’ve got one day to prepare, and we couldn’t be more happy.”

Hind recorded his first 20-point game since Feb. 9. Conley has scored at least 20 points in a season-high three consecutive games and is averaging 22.7 points in the playoffs, an increase from his of average of 16.2 points during the season.

Randolph led 23-20 at halftime as Hind made a basket and the free throw in the final minute. The Cardinals extended the lead to nine, at 37-28, with 2:27 remaining following two threes from Conley.

The duo’s scoring was on display as they scored 16 of Randolph’s 18 points in the third quarter and the Cardinals took a 41-33 lead into the fourth.

Moravia cut the lead to one possession at 46-43 with less than three minutes remaining and neither team scored for the next two minutes before Randolph got a basket from Jaiden Huntington. Roan Kelly closed the scoring from the free throw line.

“There’s so many emotions right now,” Drew Hind said. “We’re not satisfied because we still want to get the state title. This has been a great experience.”

As the two carried the team’s offense to a state championship appearance, they’ll likely have to try to become champions without sophomore Griffin Nelson. Following a steal and fastbreak layup, Nelson ran into the stanchion and did not get up under his power at the 2:25 mark of the first quarter. He was eventually carried off the court by Randolph coaches and was favoring his right leg.

After the game, he was carried out of the locker room and Kevin Hind hasn’t officially ruled him out of the final. Kelly would start if Nelson is not available, Hind said.

“He says he heard it snap or pop,” Hind said. “It’s not good. We’ll take him at half speed at any time. He’s the heart and soul of our defense and really of our team. Losing him is huge, but for us to still pull it off is great."