Bishop Timon advanced to the Catholic High School Athletic Association's Class A championship game and won the Manhattan Cup, and ends the season as the unanimous No. 1 team in The News' large school rankings for the 2022-23 season.

The Tigers started the season as a small school – and were the unanimous No. 1 team in those rankings throughout the regular season – before being elevated to large school status under the Monsignor Martin playoff format. Timon will begin next season as a large school.

Timon finished atop the small schools rankings in the previous three seasons.

Bishop Timon (24-4) beat Canisius (18-6) to win its first Manhattan Cup since 2001. Two of the Tigers' four losses were to the Crusaders, but when it counted most, Bishop Timon was victorious.

Niagara Falls (21-3) and Canisius finished tied for second.

The Crusaders started the season slowly, going 3-3 in their first six games, but ended the season on a 15-3 stretch.

As for the Wolverines, they won the Section VI Class AA championship, and would lose to eventual New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class AA state champions, Victor, in the Far West Regional.

Amherst finished No. 6 after holding the No. 1 spot at one point during the season. The Tigers repeated as Class A crossover champions, but lost in the Far West Regional to Irondequoit, which would go to advance to the state final.

Randolph (22-4) was unanimously voted the No. 1 ranked small school. It shouldn't come as a surprise, because the Cardinals won the NYSPHSAA Class C state championship and dominated in the playoffs, winning games by an average of 14.2 points per game.

Randolph had been No. 4 in the previous rankings at the end of February.

Fredonia finished No. 2 after its postseason run. Seeded 10th in the B2 playoffs, the Hillbillies beat Salamanca, No. 1 in Class B2, and then Lewiston-Porter, No. 1 in Class B1. Fredonia (19-8) moved to the Far West Regional and were seconds away from a state final four appearance before an inadvertent whistle contributed to their season ending.

The Lancers (20-4) ended the season as Section VI Class B1 champions and No. 3 in the final poll, while the Warriors (20-3) were the Class B2 champions.

Here are the results of the final Buffalo News boys basketball polls for the 2022-23 season.

Large schools

Rk. Team Class Rec. Pts. Prev. 1. Bishop Timon (7) MM 24-4 70 1 2t. Niagara Falls AA 21-3 58 2 2t. Canisius MM 18-6 58 3 4. Health Sciences AA 19-2 43 4 5. Jamestown AA 19-4 42 6 6. Amherst A2 21-4 41 5 7. St. Joe's MM 15-11 20 7 8. McKinley A1 19-5 18 10 9. Nichols MM 15-10 13 N/R 10. St. Francis MM 14-13 11 9 Others Niagara Wheatfield A1 16-7 8 8 Williamsville South A2 18-5 2 N/R Lockport AA 14-8 1 N/R

Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Chad Andrews (ViewfromCentercourt.com), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Nelson Adams (WNYAthletics.com), Kyle Husband (Canisius coach), Zaire Dorsey (McKinley coach).

Small schools

Rk. School Class Rec. Pts. Prev. 1. Randolph (7) C 22-4 70 4 2. Fredonia B2 19-8 63 6 3. Lewiston-Porter B1 20-4 56 1 4. Salamanca B2 20-3 48 2 5. Newfane B2 17-5 43 3 6. Allegany-Limestone B2 18-4 35 5 7. Southwestern B2 12-12 23 7 8. Cheektowaga B1 13-11 16 N/R 9. Frewsburg C 17-6 12 N/R 10. Panama D 16-7 9 N/R Others Clymer D 19-4 5 8 Bennett B2 14-9 4 9 Cleveland Hill B2 17-4 1 N/R

Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Chad Andrews (ViewfromCentercourt.com), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Nelson Adams (WNYAthletics.com), Kevin Hind (Randolph coach), Matt Bradshaw (Nichols coach).