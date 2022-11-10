Randolph beats Franklinville/Ellicottville 30-14 to repeat as Class D football champions

The crowning of Section VI football champions began with two programs that know the feeling.

The last two Class D champions, Randolph and Franklinville/Ellicottville, met in a rematch of last year's final in the first of five games over two days at Highmark Stadium. The result was the same as a year ago.

The top-seeded Cardinals beat the second-seeded Titans, 30-14, to win consecutive sectional championships for the first time since 2013 and 2014. It is their 12th championship since 1992.

“This is awesome,” Randolph coach Brent Brown said. “Last year, you could’ve considered this group a super young team because all those guys have been playing since they were in ninth grade. This year, this was really everyone’s expectation to get back here and to have a good game. It was good, it was awesome.”

Randolph senior Xander Hind had another dominant performance with 201 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 37 carries. He eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark for the season in nine games and stands at 2,098 yards.

Hind has been responsible for most of the Randolph offense throughout the season on his way to becoming the career leading rusher in school history. Against the Titans, he once again used his strength and speed to overpower and outrun Franklinville/Ellicottville.

In the first half, he had three touchdowns, two two-point conversions, and rushed for 128 yards on 18 carries. He had a 54-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter.

“Credit to the offensive line, everyone saw them,” Hind said. “They were so dominant today and I love those guys.”

It’s never a secret as to who’s getting the ball. The mystery is how to stop it.

“This is an unreal feeling,” Hind said. “Growing up with these guys you get to experience an NFL stadium, I couldn’t ask for more.”

Randolph (10-0) worked as a cohesive unit to become champions and made life difficult for Franklinville/Ellicottville (8-3) after the Titans started the game with a touchdown on their opening drive.

Senior Gian Nuzzo threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to junior Hunter Smith and added the two-point conversion on a pass to junior Beau Bielecki with 8:38 remaining in the first quarter for what would be the Titans' only points until late in the fourth quarter.

“They drew up a really nice play that caught us,” Brown said. “Credit to them on that one, but then we did play better defense the rest of the first half.”

Coming out of halftime, Randolph controlled the third quarter by running 21 plays to maintain possession for practically the entire period. Hind scored Randolph's final touchdown 50 seconds into the fourth quarter.

“Honestly, I’ve never been in a game for a 13-minute drive where a team is constantly picking up three yards,” F/E coach Jason Marsh said. “I bet you that’s close to a record somewhere, it’s got to be because I’ve never seen that before."

Marsh was in awe talking about Randolph’s third-quarter execution, and Brown was all smiles reflecting on the long drive, believing it would have made former Randolph coach Pat Slater proud. Slater retired in 2012 after 33 years and three state championships.

“That’s like Pat Slater, he would love watching this,” Brown said. “That’s so awesome.

"When you’re playing defense, it’s like bleeding to death, it’s slow and it’s painful. We talked about it in the locker room, needing one long time-consuming drive to put the game away, and the kids did that.”

Randolph executed as a championship team should. The Cardinals had 55 plays on offense for 267 yards, in comparison to Franklinville/Ellicottville’s 31 plays for 186 yards. The Titans were sacked twice, fumbled once, and racked up six penalties.

Randolph will play the winner of Section V’s Class D final between No. 1 Oakfield-Alabama/Elba and No. 2 Alexander.

Although Randolph has its sights on the Oakfield-Alabama/Elba, as the Cardinals look to rectify the 28-22 loss that ended their season in the Far West Regionals last fall.

“We want that game really bad,” Hind said. “Last year we were unprepared, none of us were really watching film. We made a bunch of mistakes and it was a super messy game.”