ROCHESTER – At 8 a.m. Saturday, Randolph coach Kevin Hind posted a picture of the Cardinals' boys basketball starting lineup as eighth-graders. He did so as a reminder of how close he and those players were to achieving the dream of advancing to Glens Falls and being on the cusp of a state championship.

The dream was fulfilled hours later, as Randolph beat Lyons 57-47 in the Far West Regionals, advancing to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Class C state semifinals for the first time since 2004.

“We’ve just been a basketball family, lived in the gym, and dreamed of getting to Glens Falls,” Hind said. “Since 2004, I have been coaching to get back to Glens Falls. It gives me goosebumps thinking about it and I have coached a lifetime with this goal. We’ve been talking about this since our guys were in the third grade. Going to Glens Falls is everything. It’s what I’ve dedicated my life to for the last 20 years.”

Three of the starters in Hind’s early morning post included sophomore Drew Hind and seniors Carson Conley and Jaiden Huntington. The trio combined to score 51 of the team’s 57 points. Conley scored a game-high 24 points on 7 of 19 shooting, 4 of 13 from three, and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Randolph was up 35-25 at halftime, but struggled in the third quarter, as the Cardinals weren’t able to score until midway through the period. Conley answered by scoring nine of their 11 points, all coming nine from three.

“I knew they were coming back a little bit, but for me, it was to have the mentality of no fear,” Conley said. “That’s how it's been all year for me to shoot the ball with confidence and shots fall.”

Huntington was able to space the floor and was efficient in doing so on his way to 16 points and eight rebounds while shooting 6 of 11 and 4 of 8 from three. Hind struggled with his shot, starting the game 0 of 6 from three, but hit a huge 3-pointer to extend Randolph’s lead to 10 midway through the fourth. He would end the game with 11 points, going 4 of 13 from the field with two made free throws and five rebounds.

The trio of Hind, Conley and Huntington hit nine 3-pointers on 28 attempts, shooting 32.1% for the game.

“Coach has been talking about this since the day we met him,” Huntington said. “He always told us we wouldn’t forget this moment.”

Randolph will play the winner of Dolgeville/Moravia at 11:15 a.m. Friday at Cool Insuring Arena.