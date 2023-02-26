During No. 1 Lancaster’s 81-45 quarterfinal win against No. 8 Niagara Falls to begin the Section VI Class AA playoffs, two of the Legends entered their names in the school's record books.

Senior Rachel Kamrowski and sophomore Mattie Francis both scored their 1,000th points during the game, becoming the second and third players in program history to accomplish the feat. They joined Sarah Saba, class of 2014, who holds the program record for points with 1,176.

Kamrowski, a Niagara County Community College commit, needed 20 points to reach the milestone, while Francis, a top 15 player nationally with multiple Division I offers, needed 22. Coincidentally enough, both players ended the game with exactly the amount of points needed to reach the milestone.

“It means the world to me to achieve this milestone,” Kamrowski said. “I set this goal for myself back when I started with this program in seventh grade and to see myself actually reach my dream is amazing.”

Kamrowski, who is averaging 17.4 points, 2.1 steals, and 2.6 3-pointers per game, is the second player to reach the milestone, while Francis is the third. This season Francis has averages of 21.9 points, 12.2 rebounds, four steals, and 3.5 blocks per game. Both players are reigning All-Western New York first team large school selections.

“Although this has been a very long journey, it is only just starting,” Francis said. “Reaching 1,000 points means that I still have work to do. It means that now is the time for me to rise to the challenge of determining who Mattie Francis will be as a player and most importantly, as a person.”

The two appreciated being part of history individually but also being able to do it together during the same game, a moment Kamrowski believes neither will forget.

“It was a coincidence that I’m so glad happened,” Kamrowski said. “We will always remember the night we scored 1,000 points and the fact that we were able to share that special moment with one another is incredible.”

When the two reached the milestone, they were immediately benched due to the sizeable lead Lancaster had, and while watching from the sideline, they continued to enjoy the moment as their teammates were able to enter the game and be part of such a significant game.

“I could have continued to score, but Rachel and I sat the rest of the game to allow our other teammates to finish the game against Niagara Falls,” Francis said. “It was great to watch these ladies hold on to the lead. There is no "I" in the word "team."

Both players will look to add to their career totals as Lancaster faces No. 4 Clarence on Thursday in a Class AA semifinal matchup at Sweet Home at 5:30 p.m.