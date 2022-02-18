Proof of vaccine, testing no longer required for cheerleading state championships at RIT

The cheerleading state championships March 5 at Rochester Institute of Technology will no longer require proof of vaccination or testing for anyone to enter their facilities, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) announced Friday.

The capacity for the event will be less than 400 and spectators are no longer allowed to attend. Because of the limited capacity, the RIT policy does not require vaccinations or testing.

“Due to membership concerns, the NYSPHSAA Executive Committee held an emergency meeting today to discuss our Competitive Cheerleading State Championships,” Dr. Robert Zayas, the NYSPHSAA executive director, said in a news release. “Although today’s action of the Executive Committee will result in spectators not being able to attend, all student-athletes will have the opportunity to represent their school and compete for the title of state champion.”

More than 20,000 people had signed an online petition asking the state to move the event from RIT, because of the school's vaccine mandate for campus events. The NYSPHSAA said state events are offered for bid years in advance and there was no provision to move the championships in such a short period of time.