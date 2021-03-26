Previewing Friday's four Section VI girls basketball title games

Only two of four No. 1 seeds survived to make it to Friday night's class championship games in Section VI girls basketball.

One is North Tonawanda (11-1) in Class A-1. Its only loss on the season came to Lewiston-Porter, which was unbeaten before falling in Thursday’s semifinals.

The Lumberjacks, led by senior Alexandra Buckley (16.3 ppg) and sophomore Emily Zander (11.8), will face visiting Hamburg, the No. 3 seed, and its 6-foot-3 sophomore star Clara Strack, who is averaging 19.8 points.

Hamburg's only losses were to a strong Amherst team and Class AA Clarence, which are in the championship games in their respective classes.

The other No. 1 playing on Friday's girls schedule is Sherman in Class D. The Wildcats will face No. 2 Panama. The teams split their regular season games.

The best game, though, might be the clash between No. 4 East Aurora and No. 2 Depew in Class B-1. Each has spent time atop The News' small schools poll this season, and they split their ECIC III meetings in the regular season. Led by Haley Potenza (18.6) and Isabella Wier (13.3), East Aurora ousted No. 1 City Honors in the semifinals.

Depew is led by two sophomore standouts, Kaylee Krysztof (18.4) and freshman Mia Vannelli (15.8).