Previewing Friday's four boys basketball sectional championship games

It looked as if we were going to see another Niagara Falls-Jamestown encounter for the Section VI Class AA boys basketball championship Friday night.

Clarence took care of that on Wednesday, traveling to Jamestown and upsetting the top-seeded Red Raiders, 47-42, behind the tall front line of Zach Ianello, J.D. Brooks and Scott Raymond.

Niagara Falls (13) and Jamestown (6) had won all but two Class AA championships in the last 21 years.

Coach Carlos Bradberry's Falls Wolverines are favored this time on their home court with senior Jalen Bradberry (24.6) leading the way.

After narrowly escaping against Orchard Park, 55-53, in the quarterfinals, Falls downed Lockport by 77-33 in the semifinals.

In Class A-2, CSAT (Charter School of Applied Technology) got a break when No. 2 seed Iroquois had to withdraw from the sectionals because of Covid-19 concerns, but then upset Amherst, 52-49, in the semifinals.

Top-seeded Cheektowaga had its quarterfinal ruled a no contest when West Seneca East had Covid issues and then beat Williamsville East, 86-73, in the semifinals. Jesse Hawkins led the Warriors with 35 points.