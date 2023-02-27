Presley Schiltz knew his team needed a quick goal. And tied at 1-1 with a Section VI championship on the line, he delivered.

The senior captain’s game-winner sparked a three-goal third period to lift the top-seeded Orchard Park boys hockey team to its second straight large schools title with a 4-1 win over No. 3 Clarence.

“I just knew after one goal, the rest would keep on coming,” Schiltz said Monday night at KeyBank Center, “and that’s what happened.”

Schiltz was named MVP, while junior Brayden Hearn earned the Miguel Rodriguez Award as the most outstanding goaltender of the game.

“We just kept playing,” Hearn said. “We knew we were going to tire them out at some point, so we just kept playing to our strengths and playing to our system. It paid off in the end for us.”

It was a physical affair between the Quakers (16-4-2) and Red Devils (15-4-2-2), who were looking for their first Section VI title. The teams were familiar with one another having split their decisions during the regular season.

But despite losing more than a dozen seniors from last season’s championship squad, OP was able to come up with timely goals and saves to advance to the regional round for a second straight year.

“We lost 13 seniors from last year,” Hearn said, “but (Schiltz), Frank Neeson, they came over from last year’s team and were able to push us through the first couple months of the season. Then everybody was able to get their feet under them and keep going the rest of the way.”

Orchard Park junior Jonah Reashor opened the scoring 4:56 into the game on Monday, when he batted a rebound out of mid-air. Sophomore Gage Gosney had the assist with the initial shot.

Clarence evened it at 1-1 with 1:37 left in the period, as junior Daniel Sherry stepped up from the point and quickly snapped a long rebound through traffic.

Hearn and Clarence senior Ben Shoemaker both made key stops with their teams shorthanded to keep the score tied after the second period, but it was all OP in the third.

Just 1:29 into the final frame, Neeson took a shot from a wide angle and Schiltz crashed the net to tap in the rebound for the 2-1 lead. Four minutes later, junior Logan Ward took a pass and skated to the slot to beat the goalie with a wrister. Two and a half minutes after that, sophomore Carter Zakrzewski collected his own rebound off the post for the final goal.

The Quakers coasted the last 9:02 to advance to regionals, where their season ended a year ago against Victor. They’ll host Section V’s Pittsford Saturday at LECOM Harborcenter.

“Just looking at our competition, we saw that McQuaid and Victor got knocked out,” Hearn said, “and we’re pretty confident in the way that we’re playing that we can get past any team right now.”