Lackawanna football coach Marcus Rivers couldn’t contain his excitement. He suddenly awoke at 4:30 a.m., sitting in his bed awaiting kickoff in 8½ hours.

At 1 p.m., Rivers made his coaching debut, and a couple of hours later he had his first win, as the Steelers blew out WNY Maritime/Tapestry, 40-0.

“We played some sloppy football with a ton of turnovers, but we just had to get it hitting on all cylinders,” Rivers said. “The guys were hungry. I always tell them, ‘It’s your product, sell it,’ which means, if you want colleges to come see you then you need to give it your all whenever you get on that field. I think our defense played lights out.”

Leading the defense was junior Sam Ikeguwonu with eight tackles and an interception. Offensively, freshman Tyronne Clark had a game-high three touchdowns.

“We’re real young. I think everybody is buying into what we’re doing,” Rivers said. “The coaching staff is all from Lackawanna, and I think a lot of the kids relate to us because we’re right in the neighborhood.”

Last season, Lackawanna advanced to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Class C state semifinal with a senior-heavy group. Rivers is proud of the accomplishment. But he wants this year's team, which is competing in Class B, to know each season is specific to that team, and last year was an accomplishment by the players on that roster. A new season brings new players and changes, and it's up to the current team to accomplish what they can.

“I told them at the beginning of the season that they can’t ride on the coattails of what last year's team did,” Rivers said. “We had about 16 seniors that graduated from that team, and they’ll get credited for that, not the current guys. I tell them they need to make their own legacy and that’ll show with their work ethic.”

Rivers will look to instill the work ethic in his players that he has in himself. He’s a former All-WNY football and basketball player who played at the University at Buffalo and had multiple NFL tryouts before returning to Lackawanna as a police officer and coach. Rivers made the best of what he had and wants his team to do the same as they both start a new journey together.

“I think this has been my goal ever since playing and having a taste of the league,” Rivers said. “I always knew I wanted to return and coach my alma mater. I’m trying to teach of what to expect and how to work. Sometimes you have to be a machine because if you’re not nationally known, you have to put that extra work in. You can’t just wake up and decide you want to play football, you have to want it, just like breathing air.”

Basketball Tournament of Champions canceled

On Friday, the New York State Federation of Secondary School Athletic Association announced the cancellation of its boys and girls Basketball Tournament of Champions.

The vote to cancel the event was by the New York State Federation, citing decreased interest and attendance from spectators and teams, facility and tournament costs, and wanting students to start spring sports immediately following the conclusion of their season.

The move means the state public high school basketball champions will not face the Catholic or independent school champions for the "Federation title" the week after the public school state crowns are decided.

Canisius loses opener

Canisius hosted Cathedral Prep of Eria, Pa., to begin its 2023 season and lost, 47-36. The Crusaders were up, 21-19, at halftime, but coming out of the break they lost the third quarter, 28-0, to the Ramblers and were down 47-21 entering the fourth quarter. That’s where the Canisius went for broke, winning the period 15-0, but came up short for the comeback win.

Rivalry revived

After a 13-year absence, the rivalry between Lewiston-Porter and Grand Island renewed on Friday night at Gene Masters Stadium. The game brought back memories of one of Western New York’s finest rivalries.

The Vikings won, 35-0. Junior Mike Sole had 13 carries for 54 yards and two rushing touchdowns. On the Grand Island defensive line, sophomore Dom Nucci and senior Doug Crowley had six tackles each.

Grand Island leads the all-time series, 50-13, and 2023 marked the 20th anniversary of the Section VI Class A championship final between both teams, which the Vikings won.

Western New York Hall of Fame inductees

The 2023 WNY Hall of Fame will include Victor Colon, Mark DiMartile, Dan Dipirro, Kim Dodson, Chuck Faso, Lori Franchina, Debra Goldpenny, Jim Grundy, Joe Miano, Frank Placente, Junior Rodriguez, Dawn Setter, Christopher Swiatek, Robyn Levisy Ventura, Michael S. Wachowicz and Dave Zwawa.