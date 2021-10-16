Prep Talk: WNY Maritime recovers from 0-2 start, soars to third straight division title

Parker is proud of his entire team, especially the offensive line, which has bounced back to play a role in the team going from 0-2 to a No. 1 seed for the playoffs.

“Those are the horses,” he said. “The beginning of the season, they just weren’t ready. Now, by us getting in the middle of the season, they got a lot better. I have to give a lot of credit to those guys.”

When Copeland was out, others stepped to the forefront to make plays, including senior receiver Ahmadi Foster and Littleton, the Cardinal O’Hara transfer who has emerged as the team’s featured running back. The backfield that helped the Falcons win back-to-back Class B championships graduated in June.

“It took us the Bennett and Canisius games to figure out who was going to be the guy,” Parker said. “We figured it out in practice. … He’s averaging 110 yards rushing the last four or five games. He’s our guy running between the tackles. … He’s a great addition to our team and I’m proud of him.”

But there’s still work to do.

It’s all about the postseason. The 2019 state semifinalist Falcons are part of it, again, determined to take flight. Copeland’s message is to bring warm clothes. It’s cold practicing in the snow.