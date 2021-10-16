Prep Talk: WNY Maritime recovers from 0-2 start, soars to third straight division title

Sometimes a team learns to win by losing.
That’s what Tyree Parker believes, and his Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences Falcons learned a lot about themselves after opening the season with defeats in games against Class AA Bennett and Monsignor Martin and state power Canisius.
Especially the latter, a 59-0 pasting, an unusual outcome for the fourth-year program. That’s the worst loss in the Falcons’ proud history.
“I think that was a wake-up call for our guys,” Parker said. “Sometimes you have to learn how to win by losing. We’re all right with that. We took our losses on the chins and moved forward. … We went back to work. That’s why we’re 5-2.”
And a division champion for the third straight season.
The Panthers haven’t punched their ticket to this postseason yet but took a step toward doing so by defeating McKinley, 53-26, at All High Stadium in a Class A North Division game that was called off with 7 minutes, 32 seconds left by game officials due to tempers running rather high between both teams.
The Falcons secured the regular-season three-peat by trouncing Albion 38-8 in dreary conditions Saturday at Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion. An unusual 10 a.m. start – a time slot in which junior varsity teams typically play on Saturdays – did not phase Parker’s crew. Their defense put a hurting on the Purple Eagles’ backfield from the start.
The Falcons’ depth on offense proved to be too much in this clash between division unbeatens. Seniors Addison Copeland III and D.J. Littleton made plays early on to enable Maritime/Health Sciences (5-2, 5-0 in B North) to seize control for good.
With the offensive line of David Wright, Malik Bryant, Malik Lucas, Jazier Fluker and Rashaun Brown opening holes for Littleton and anyone else sporting the team’s new royal blue home jerseys with red numbers, Albion tried to counter by bringing up a defensive back. In two instances when that happened, Copeland burned them deep.
The first was a 40-yard catch in the first quarter that gave the Falcons a first-and-goal at the 6. Littleton finished the drive with a touchdown.
The second came on a similar play, except Copeland caught the ball with no one near him in the end zone for a 45-yard strike that made it a two-touchdown lead.
Copeland, who missed the Falcons’ wins over Burgard and Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville with an injured shoulder, did a little bit of everything in this division-clinching win that knocked Albion (5-1, 4-1) from the ranks of the unbeaten. He played tight end to help plow the road for the Falcons’ running backs, who amassed 270 yards. Copeland also snuffed out a screen pass to an open spot and tackled a running back for a loss. A lethal return specialist, he played up to guard against the onside kick in the second half.
“He’s the total package,” Parker said. “That’s why he’s going to Pitt. That’s why the ACC is waiting on him to come on down there. He’s a talented player and I’m very proud of him.”
Parker is proud of his entire team, especially the offensive line, which has bounced back to play a role in the team going from 0-2 to a No. 1 seed for the playoffs.
“Those are the horses,” he said. “The beginning of the season, they just weren’t ready. Now, by us getting in the middle of the season, they got a lot better. I have to give a lot of credit to those guys.”
When Copeland was out, others stepped to the forefront to make plays, including senior receiver Ahmadi Foster and Littleton, the Cardinal O’Hara transfer who has emerged as the team’s featured running back. The backfield that helped the Falcons win back-to-back Class B championships graduated in June.
“It took us the Bennett and Canisius games to figure out who was going to be the guy,” Parker said. “We figured it out in practice. … He’s averaging 110 yards rushing the last four or five games. He’s our guy running between the tackles. … He’s a great addition to our team and I’m proud of him.”
But there’s still work to do.
It’s all about the postseason. The 2019 state semifinalist Falcons are part of it, again, determined to take flight. Copeland’s message is to bring warm clothes. It’s cold practicing in the snow.
“People haven’t really noticed how much (work) we’ve put in the last three years," he said. “We just have to finish the journey.”
Milking the clock
After a second in-game lightning delay Friday night prompted officials to postpone the conclusion of Lancaster versus Clarence in a Class AA Division clash, the five-time defending champion Legends pulled out a 24-17 win at the Clarence Athletic Complex.
The game was paused with the Legends leading 17-7 at halftime. Micah Harry’s second touchdown of the game, a 13-yard run late in the third quarter, made it 24-14 Lancaster.
The Red Devils booted a field goal with 7:19 left, but the Legends milked 6:23 off the clock on their next possession, forcing Clarence to burn its timeouts. The Red Devils got the ball at their 12 with 56 seconds left, but failed to get beyond their own 30.
Harry finished with 118 yards rushing and caught two passes for 40 yards.
With the win, Lancaster (7-1) clinches, at worst, the No. 2 seed for the Class AA playoffs. Should division-leading Bennett lose its finale next week at Niagara Falls, the Legends would move into the top slot. The division champion receives a bye into the Section VI semifinals. The No. 2 seed has home field for the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds.
Depew back sets record
Last season, Depew rode the hard running of Christian Pagano to a winning season.
The 2021 campaign has featured the Wildcats doing plenty of running, but Carson Alberti has been shouldering the load in place of the graduated Pagano. Depew has ridden Alberti to the Class C Central division title. It’s the program’s first division crown since 2014.
In Thursday’s clinching win over Eden/North Collins, Alberti rushed for a school-record 287 yards and set the school mark for rushing touchdowns in a game with five. For the season, he has a school-record 21 rushing touchdowns and he’s the fastest Wildcat to surpass 1,000 yards in a season. He has 1,195 in seven games.
“We pretty much figured he’d be the featured guy, and he’s proven to be that,” Mark Dirienzo said. “Being a wrestler, we know he’s a good athlete and this was going to happen.”
And the records?
“I did not even think about that,” Dirienzo said.
Maryvale in the hunt
Nick Todaro’s run as Maryvale head coach has been interesting. He’s in his second season as pilot, but has to keep reminding himself because it feels like his first. In fairness, it’s been nearly six months since his first season with the Flyers ended.
“It’s been an interesting ride taking over the job in the middle of the pandemic and trying to get a feel for the kids and putting my spin on the program,” Todaro said.
He appears to be doing that. After finishing 1-4 last season, the Flyers stand 4-3 and would clinch a playoff berth with a Cheektowaga win over Lewiston-Porter on Tuesday. Should the Warriors lose, it means Saturday’s Maryvale-Cheektowaga game could be for the final spot, depending on how Lew-Port versus Maritime/Health Sciences shakes out.