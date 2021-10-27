Prep Talk: Williamsville North football says farewell to 2020 by returning to postseason

Longtime Williamsville North assistant football coach Dan Kelly had a bright, beaming smile on his face, as the Spartans took the field to practice in the rain Tuesday. He was not the only member of the team feeling good.
North is in a much better place this season compared to the nightmarish one it endured in 2020. The Spartans are in the playoffs, and not just because they were guaranteed a spot in the seven-team Class AA division.
They are 4-4 overall, 3-3 in division, and earned the right to play at home to start the Section VI Tournament, as they secured the No. 4 seed by winning at Orchard Park last week 32-29 in an attention-getting triumph. North’s reward is hosting the rematch with the Quakers (4-4, 3-3), seeded fifth, at 7 p.m. Friday at the Williamsville North Athletic Complex.
Junior quarterback Mitch Kelly connected for a 10-yard pass with Kendal Donovan at the OP 37. Donovan tossed a lateral to DJ Leonard, who took it to the house for the go-ahead touchdown late in the second quarter.
North ran more plays than the Quakers (56-50) and amassed 358 of its 413 total yards on the ground. Donovan rushed 20 times for 218 yards and three touchdowns. OP passed for 263 of its 318 yards.
“They’re one of the better schools in our division, so it’s a big win,” senior linebacker/tight end Ryder Mule said. “That win was a huge turning point.”
Three cheers for the power of positivity, which was uncharacteristically in short supply last season.
Not only did North fail to make the playoffs, a rarity this decade, but it went winless. The Spartans went 0-4 and had their regular-season finale in Week 5 scrapped due to the team being placed on Covid-19 pause.
A fitting ending, considering the pandemic prevented what was a young Spartans crew from gathering to do any offseason work together. No lifting. No passing league work. No linemen camps.
While all area teams were pretty much in the same boat, that’s the kiss of death for a squad with young players. The nonplayoff season was the first since 2012.
“From last year to this year I think the difference was the kids were off the football field for over a year,” first-year North coach Paul Palizay said. “We weren’t allowed to train or do anything. … We worked really hard over the summer, getting together and getting as much work as we could in the short time we had before this season. I think that was the biggest reason (for the turnaround).
“I think we’re still getting it back (to where we were at pre-pandemic). We’re starting to get where we would like to be at the beginning of the season. We’re just starting to figure stuff out.”
“We had tons of team workouts, skills and technique develop and I think it really shows in our ability to play,” senior center/defensive end Ethan Mouyeos said. “We’re starting to come together now, and I think it showed at Orchard Park.”
While North defeated Williamsville East in a nonleaguer, along with AA cellar dwellers Niagara Falls and Hutch-Tech, beating an OP team that’s won 14 Section VI titles and has lost in the past two finals to Lancaster is different.
“That was huge because we hadn’t beaten a really good team this year,” Palizay said. “We struggled against Bennett, we struggled against Lancaster. We played OK against Clarence for a bit but ended up losing. We needed to beat a good team if we’re to do anything in the playoffs.”
For a team with few seniors and mostly juniors and sophomores that win did more than secure a home playoff game.
“I think that win shows our underclassmen what we’re capable of as a program,” Palizay said. “That win propels us into next season. It’s a good thing for our freshmen and sophomores on JV to see. It’s a good thing for the guys here to see. It lets us know what we’re capable of, the kind of football we can play if they work for it.”
Let the games begin
The Section VI Tournament begins at 7 p.m. Thursday at Foyle/Kling Field with No. 2 Lancaster hosting seventh-seeded Hutch-Tech. The winner faces the victor of No. 6 Niagara Falls versus third-seeded Clarence.
Friday’s schedule features 11 games and Saturday three, including a night playoff game between Akron and unbeaten Fredonia at 7 p.m. in a clash that will be played at nearby Dunkirk.
Bennett received a bye into the semifinals in Class AA and gets the North-OP winner. The Class D postseason begins with semifinal games next week.
Points break
Iroquois set a school record scoring 327 points during the eight-game regular season. The Chiefs also secured their second straight division title with an unbeaten record. It’s the program’s third unbeaten season.