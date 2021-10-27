Prep Talk: Williamsville North football says farewell to 2020 by returning to postseason

Three cheers for the power of positivity, which was uncharacteristically in short supply last season.

Not only did North fail to make the playoffs, a rarity this decade, but it went winless. The Spartans went 0-4 and had their regular-season finale in Week 5 scrapped due to the team being placed on Covid-19 pause.

A fitting ending, considering the pandemic prevented what was a young Spartans crew from gathering to do any offseason work together. No lifting. No passing league work. No linemen camps.

While all area teams were pretty much in the same boat, that’s the kiss of death for a squad with young players. The nonplayoff season was the first since 2012.

“From last year to this year I think the difference was the kids were off the football field for over a year,” first-year North coach Paul Palizay said. “We weren’t allowed to train or do anything. … We worked really hard over the summer, getting together and getting as much work as we could in the short time we had before this season. I think that was the biggest reason (for the turnaround).

“I think we’re still getting it back (to where we were at pre-pandemic). We’re starting to get where we would like to be at the beginning of the season. We’re just starting to figure stuff out.”