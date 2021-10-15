Prep Talk: Teddy McDuffie Jr. duplicates his father's accomplishment

Teddy McDuffie does not believe in accidents, so it must be the hands of fate at work.
How else can one explain that a football player with the same name and blood line manages to achieve a feat identical to his predecessor 28 years later?
How about remarkable coincidence?
Life is funny, Or, in this case, like father, like son.
Son imitated father last Friday when Teddy McDuffie Jr. rushed for 300 yards in a game for the first time in Amherst’s 42-31 victory over Williamsville East. McDuffie set Amherst records for yards in a game with 312, rushing touchdowns with six and total TDs with seven in a performance that dwarfed his eye-catching efforts the previous weeks in tough-luck losses to Hamburg and Frontier.
The 312 yards is an oddity. It’s the same number of yards McDuffie Jr.’s father Teddy gained the first time he rushed for more than 300 yards in a game for Grover Cleveland in 1992.
A clipping from an article that season co-authored by Mike Harrington and the late Allen Wilson reads, and serves as a reminder of just how great a high school player Teddy Sr. was:
“McDuffie has rushed for more than 300 yards in three of Grover’s four games, making him the first player from Western New York to accomplish the feat. He gained 312 yards in the first game of the season, 309 two weeks later and 326 last week.”
“It felt good to finally get one under my belt,” McDuffie Jr. said. “It was just hard work. He has two more. … I just have to keep working.”
“I don’t believe in accidents,” said McDuffie Sr., an assistant coach for Amherst. “For some reason that happened. … I told him … let’s see if he can get a couple of more. You can see his team is starting to pull together.”
Amherst has the bad luck of being assigned to the tougher of the two Class A Divisions. The depth-challenged Tigers (1-5) came close to beating playoff contenders Hamburg and Frontier in recent weeks only to run out of gas in the end, including the tough 22-21 loss to Frontier when the Falcons took their only lead of the game in the closing seconds. A week earlier on the Spectrum News Game of the Week, McDuffie put on a show on both sides of the ball that almost propelled Amherst to a win at Hamburg. But a 21-7 advantage late in the third turned into a 37-21 loss.
“The season’s not over,” assistant coach McDuffie said. “As a team, we’re doing the best we can. We’re doing everything we can so we still have a chance to get a few more games.”
The Tigers return to action at West Seneca West (2-4) on Friday night.
The younger McDuffie, who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 200 pounds, has rushed for 825 yards and 13 touchdowns. At linebacker, he leads the defense with 23 tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception. He’s also scored a defensive touchdown.
“I’m just proud of him and how he’s been a leader, and the relationships that he has with the kids here,” the elder McDuffie said. “There’s a lot of good kids he’s been playing with. We haven’t been winning but we are pulling together and we’re playing some good football.”
McDuffie, the cousin of Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Isaiah McDuffie, is having a fine senior season. Like a good number of seniors in the area, having a short junior campaign played in the spring instead of the fall 2020 appears to have impacted his recruiting, according to his father, who played at Temple and University at Buffalo.
Amherst only played three of its five regular-season games in Fall II, but McDuffie rushed for a team-high 441 yards on 66 carries with two TDs. He also had a receiving touchdown.
McDuffie wants to play Division I football. He caught the eye of a couple coaches at the Penn State Football Camp over the summer, according to his father, but not enough to receive an offer yet.
It’s understandable. College coaches want to see as much of they can of potential prospects who catch their eyes before offering scholarship money. McDuffie has Division I size and speed but the pandemic really hurt football talents in the Empire State since most other states played 2020 during the fall.
“We were able to take him to a couple camps with my brother Steve and the Bennett players,” McDuffie said. “We’re still getting a little bit of interest but it’s not where I thought it would be or where he thought it would be … but these kids are trying to make up for lost time. I think in the last two years, they’ve played about 10 games total. I think that’s been a huge issue for all juniors. He’s just going to keep working and pursuing his goals.”
Top games
• Lancaster at Clarence, 7 p.m. Friday. If Lancaster wins, it clinches the No. 2 seed for the Class AA playoffs. A Clarence win puts it in driver’s seat for being able to clinch the second seed.
• St. Joe’s at Sweet Home, 7 p.m. Friday. Two of late coach John Faller’s former assistants will be on opposite sidelines with Jeremy Zimmer leading the 5-1 Panthers and Michael Corona guiding St. Joe’s. This serves as the lone Section VI large school versus Monsignor Martin large school (A Division) nonleaguer of the season. The Marauders are still looking for their first win.
• Albion at WNY Maritime/Health Sciences, 10 a.m. Saturday at Johnnie B. Wiley. Winner of this game stands alone in first place in Class B North.