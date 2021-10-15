Prep Talk: Teddy McDuffie Jr. duplicates his father's accomplishment

“I’m just proud of him and how he’s been a leader, and the relationships that he has with the kids here,” the elder McDuffie said. “There’s a lot of good kids he’s been playing with. We haven’t been winning but we are pulling together and we’re playing some good football.”

McDuffie, the cousin of Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Isaiah McDuffie, is having a fine senior season. Like a good number of seniors in the area, having a short junior campaign played in the spring instead of the fall 2020 appears to have impacted his recruiting, according to his father, who played at Temple and University at Buffalo.

Amherst only played three of its five regular-season games in Fall II, but McDuffie rushed for a team-high 441 yards on 66 carries with two TDs. He also had a receiving touchdown.

McDuffie wants to play Division I football. He caught the eye of a couple coaches at the Penn State Football Camp over the summer, according to his father, but not enough to receive an offer yet.

It’s understandable. College coaches want to see as much of they can of potential prospects who catch their eyes before offering scholarship money. McDuffie has Division I size and speed but the pandemic really hurt football talents in the Empire State since most other states played 2020 during the fall.