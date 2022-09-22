Prep Talk: St. Joe's football off to first 3-0 start since 2013 as program continues to grow

For years, the St. Joseph’s football team has been in a weird spot. Participation numbers were low, and the talent wasn’t on the level of their opponents, making it a struggle to find victories.

As one of the most revered programs in Western New York, the Marauders were in a funk and searched for an answer.

In February 2020, a month before the world entered the Covid-19 pandemic, Athletic Director Brian Anken hired Michael Corona, a former University at Buffalo football player and wrestler who had spent the previous five seasons at St. Joseph’s By the Sea of Staten Island

The football program he inherited had 50 players across the junior varsity and varsity teams.

Now in Year Three, Corona has more than 120 players across the freshman, JV and varsity teams, and will be graduating his first class of at least 10 seniors at a time when many football programs are struggling to find players.

St. Joe's has its first 3-0 start since 2013, and already has it most wins since 2019 (six). The Marauders will put their undefeated record on the line on at 2 p.m. Saturday against archival Canisius (2-1).

“Word of mouth has gotten around that this program is on the rise,” said quarterback Aaron Jentz, one of those seniors. “Just the atmosphere here is different than anywhere else you’d play football at. Obviously, other high schools have great teams and coaches. The players here, you want to play football here. You got guys to talk to, who will help you with school, make you better as a player, and have your best interest. Nobody is playing for themselves.”

Jentz has noticed the entire program’s positive tone whether it’s in the weight room or the hallways, or pretty much anywhere. They acknowledge each other, and believe there’s nobody in the program who thinks they’re too good for anyone else.

Jentz's sentiment was echoed by running back Dion Anderson, who has five rushing touchdowns and is averaging 112.7 rushing yards per game.

“A lot of kids heard about the culture,” Anderson said. “Being a new team, it takes time for a team to go from the bottom to the top. ... It’s a good environment to be a part of. There’s no bad flaws about St. Joe’s or the football team in general. I feel like we want to be a part of a good program and St. Joe’s will give people an opportunity.”

St. Joseph’s vs. Canisius is a historic rivalry in Western New York, with the Marauders leading the series 48-45-3. The Crusaders, however, have 15 won of the last 16 matchups when playoff games are included. Canisius shut out St. Joe's in both meetings last season. St. Joe’s last victory came in 2019.

“The rivalry game is very entertaining for adults and kids that don’t play, like the non-football players,” Corona said. “I think for the actual guys on the team, it’s important to make them understand that this is one game of many games and the overall goal is a state championship. We try to get the kids focused on only our opponent the week that we’re playing them.

“We’re looking to go 1-0 every week and try to narrow down to giving superhuman effort and doing our job over and over again. I haven’t played into any of the nonsense that goes on with the kids and social media and whatever else is going on outside of football.”

Corona has a point. The rivalry is more so for the adults who remember the two programs exchanging wins. In the present day, that hasn’t been the case.

As St. Joseph’s begins Monsignor Martin play, Corona’s primary focus is to continue weekly growth, as his players have shown clear development.

“I wouldn’t say there’s anything different,” Corona said. “I didn’t go to the football player store and buy new players. When I got the job when the pandemic hit, the program was in bad shape in terms of number of kids playing and some of the culture within the program itself.”

Corona is honest about his work experience saying, “Most of my jobs have been at schools that weren’t doing well because those are the schools that are hiring.”

When he was hired, Corona inherited a program at St. Joseph’s By the Sea that had not had a winning season since 2012. The team went 5-4 in his second season, in 2016, and in his final season, in 2019, the team was 8-2 and made a semifinal appearance in the New York City Catholic High School League’s Conference’s AA-2 playoffs

When he came to St. Joe's, he said it took him a year and a half to build a culture of “treating people the right way” and growing a commitment to the weight room.

With restrictions around the pandemic easing, Corona views the last few months as the team’s first normal year. While the team went 2-10 in his first two seasons, he’s about developing his players beyond football. He preaches: "BCD." No player should be blaming someone else, complaining or defending themselves when being held accountable.

“Being confronted and being held accountable is unpleasant, but it’s crucial to become a decent person,” Corona said. “I will bench our best player and I will lose games if I need to if that’s what it takes to teach that kid how to become a better person. I think too much emphasis is put on the record of a team and the scores of a team as a reflection of what type of team.”

It’s early in the season and the direction of the Marauders' season is up to them. Although the sample size is small, Jentz, who was a completion percentage of 57.1% and three touchdowns, has enjoyed this season more than the previous ones. He trusts Corona’s vision and is confident the “program is going to thrive for awhile.”

“We are coming off two bad seasons where it’s almost hard to enjoy it because of what we had to go through,” Jentz said. “I think because of the realization that is the last year of high school football, we have to make the most of it. We’ve been getting trashed on for the last few years and want to make a statement this year.”

Football notes

• Williamsville East is off to a 3-0 start and has outscored its opponents 109-37. A big reason has been senior quarterback Sean Sansone. In a 47-14 win against North Tonawanda, he went 7 of 8 passing for 171 yards and six touchdowns, four of which came on the team's first four drives. He has nine passing touchdowns on the season, tied for the Section VI lead with Orchard Park's Ben Gocella and South Park's Noah Willoughby. Williamsville East visits Sweet Home (2-1) on Saturday, the Flames' third road game among their first four, and then plays three consecutive home games.

• Pioneer QB Gavin Schwab has been efficient with seven touchdown passes on just 12 completions through three games. He has thrown for 324 yards. Pioneer is 3-0 and hosts Albion in a non-league game Friday before a B1 showdown against Iroquois on Sept. 30.

• St. Francis is 1-1 and hosts Cathedral Prep from Erie, Pa., on Friday in Athol Springs, one of only two home games on the schedule for the Red Raiders this season. The other is against St. Joe's on Oct. 15.