In the 36 seasons that Jerry Smith has been the football coach at St. Francis, what happened Friday in Erie, Pa., was a first.

The Red Raiders were part of an all-time classic against Cathedral Prep, with the Ramblers winning 78-72 in six overtimes. It was the most points scored by either program.

“That was one for the ages,” Smith said Saturday.

In Pennsylvania, football games can’t end in a tie so the team played on ... and on. Each extra period started at the 10-yard line.

The game began at 7 p.m. and ended close to 11 p.m. The teams went to overtime tied at 40-40, and then combined for 70 points in the overtime sessions.

Neither team scored in the fifth overtime to keep the score at 72-72. The Ramblers stopped the Frannies to start the sixth overtime and then scored on a pass play for the game-winner.

“The cool thing was after they celebrated, we all went to the grotto and did a ‘Hail Mary’ and a ‘Glory Be’ prayer together,” Smith said. “When we were done, there was a lot of mutual respect because the game was hard-hitting. It was an up and down and crazy game.”

After pleasantries were exchanged, St. Francis had to get back on a bus for the nearly hour-and-a-half drive back to Hamburg, with Smith estimating the team arrived on campus around 1:30 a.m. As for Smith, he didn’t leave until 2:30 a.m. and was back in the building at 8 a.m. Saturday to watch the junior varsity team and then made the trek to scout St. Joseph’s, St. Francis’ opponent on Oct. 7.

Despite the loss, which sent St. Francis to 0-3 for the first time since 2016, Smith believes something special is brewing inside that Red Raiders' locker room. St. Francis has played two teams from Ohio (one home and one away), in Pennsylvania and heads to West Roxbury, Mass., to play Catholic Memorial next Saturday. Smith said the long bus rides and time together can only strengthen the team.

“We’re growing tighter and tighter as a team,” Smith said. “A lot of times we get guys because they know the type of schedule we play and who we play against. They know all of the colleges know who we are and they like to see us play these games. Sometimes the kids are trying to play for the next level instead of playing in the present. It makes them forget that in order to go to the next level, you need to take care of business at this level. We’re getting really close to getting everyone on that same page, and it’s difficult because we’re 0-3.”

The team plays three more out-of-state opponents sandwiched around the game against the Marauders and an Oct. 21 game against visiting Canisius.

“I’ve watched some games in Western New York and I just shake my head and want to fall asleep sometimes because they’re just poor,” Smith said. “When I went to Chardon (Ohio) two weeks ago to scout them, the atmosphere and everything, there’s nothing in Western New York like that stuff.

"I think our kids realize that when they’re playing on the big stage, because every week we’re on a big stage. Us and Canisius have to play these schools, which is good for our programs, and we want to keep playing these schools, but it would be nice to have somebody in Western New York wanting to play us, but I don’t see that happening.”

Southwestern offense shows up

Southwestern started its season by not scoring a touchdown in its first two games, only scoring a field goal in each game but still managing a 3-0 victory against Portville last week.

It was the nightmare of an offensive coordinator, but entering Week 3 against Fredonia, the Trojans' offense finally came to play.

Southwestern, which reached the Section VI Class C final last season, blew out the Hillbillies 48-18, to move to 2-1, and 2-0 in C South.

Jameson Walsh had 18 carries for 233 rushing yards and three touchdowns and also made 15 tackles on defense.

“We finally decided to score, but the first two weeks we had some adversity to overcome,” Southwestern coach Jake Burkholder said. “It’s been a rivalry between us against Fredonia and our kids were able to execute on offense and defense and never took their foot off the gas. ... The kids and coaches put in so much time and we stuck with it and had confidence things would take a turn.”

Southwestern’s first touchdown of the season was an 85-yard kickoff return by Walsh, foreshadowing the rest of the evening.

“Jameson is capable of some amazing things,” Burkholder said. “He’s a leader for us and the team goes as he goes, and he’s stepped up and embraced that role.”

More football

Niagara Wheatfield’s Shawn Watson set the school record for career receptions with 78 after a seven-reception performance against McKinley. The previous record was 75 held by Frank Pavicich.

After an 0-2 start, Albion earned its first win of the season on its new artificial turf field, beating Roy-Hart/Barker 36-14.

Medina shut out Cleveland Hill, 41-0, Saturday to move to 3-0. The Mustangs, who by forfeit last week, have outscored opponents 106-0. Julian Woodworth had four touchdowns and 150 rushing yards.

Clarence improved to 3-0 with a 28-26 victory against Lockport, which trimmed the lead on a 75-yard TD pass with less than three minutes remaining but could not convert the two-point conversion. The Red Devils scored all 28 points in the first half.

Bishop Timon improved to 3-0 with a 24-0 win against Randolph (0-3). The Tigers have a 113-8 scoring advantage over their opponents this season. University at Buffalo commit James McNeil Jr. had three touchdowns.

State volleyball rankings

Multiple Section VI teams were ranked in the first New York Volleyball Coaches Association state poll (records are at the time of the ranking). In the new Class AAA, Lancaster (4-0) is No. 5; Southwestern (4-1) is No. 2 in Class B; Two-time defending state champion Portville (4-1) is No. 1 in Class C; Panama (4-0) is No. 1 in Class D, with Chautauqua Lake (2-1) at No. 2.

West Seneca Invitational

In the first large cross country invitational of the season, the West Seneca Invitational, West Seneca West (boys large), Niagara Wheatfield (girls large), Alden (boys small) and Geneseo (girls small) won the varsity team championships.

Hamburg's John Neudeck won the boys large race in 5:38.9 as the Bulldogs were edged out by one point for the team title. West Seneca West's Hunter Rautenstrauch (5:41.1) and Ryan Vanderlip (5:43) were second and third. In the boys smalls, Geneseo's Simon Aguilar was the winner in 16:35.42, edging Harley Allen's Oliver Simmons (16:36.69).

In the girls large schools race, Niagara Wheatfield freshman Teaghan Brady ran 20:51.96 to beat West Seneca West's Madison McMahon (20:52.68). Springville's Kirsten Melnik won the girls smalls race in 19:22.35, to beat Buffalo Seminary's Fiona Murphy, the defending All-Catholic champion, who finished in 19:29.25.

On the pitch

Fredonia’s Ava Rukavina had a hat trick in a 4-1 girls soccer win against Maple Grove. Drew Oste of Maple Grove scored two goals as the boys beat Fredonia, 3-2.

Alex Karnes’ two goals and assist led Silver Creek to a 4-1 win versus Pine Valley/Gowanda.

Cheektowaga’s Brennan Pham had a goal and an assist in the Warriors’ 2-0 victory against Depew.

Against St. Francis, Hamburg’s Alen Lineen scored two goals in the 2-0 win.