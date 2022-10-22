Prep Talk: St. Francis blows out Canisius; regular wraps up in Section VI

A Saturday afternoon game at Robert J. Stransky Memorial Complex as Canisius hosted St. Francis was an important football matchup for both teams.

The winner would have an automatic bid to the Monsignor Martin championship game in the A Division. The loser would host St. Joe's in a semifinal game.

St. Francis, the top-ranked team in The Buffalo News large schools poll, earned the direct route to the final with a dominant, 36-13 victory.

“We were starting slow a couple of weeks in a row,” St. Francis coach Jerry Smith said. “I think we’re a little bit more focused and a little bit more relaxed.”

It was clear the Red Raiders (5-2) didn’t want to come out flat against the fourth-ranked Crusaders (4-4), as they won the first quarter 14-0. First, it was junior Terrence Pendergrass running for a 5-yard touchdown at the midway point of the period. And seconds before the quarter ended, senior Logan Reaska caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Steve Otremba Jr.

The second quarter saw the same pair hook up again as Pendergrass found an opening and darted down the field for a 51-yard touchdown. After going for two extra points in the opening frame, St. Francis decided to mix it up and go for two. Wide open in the end zone was Reaska, who caught a pass from Otremba to make it 22-0.

“The kids were pretty pumped up beforehand,” Smith said. “They were a little loose, which was good to see because sometimes you can take life a little too seriously, and this is only high school football.”

With a championship game spot on the line, St. Francis executed the game plan well.

Canisius had no answer for the Red Raiders, as their first punt of the game didn't come until the 5:35 mark of the second quarter. The Crusaders struggled to get stops. A prime example was when St. Francis went for it on fourth-and-inches from the Canisius 13, and muscled its way through for another set of downs.

“I just challenged them,” Smith said. “I said, ‘The game is going to be won and lost in the trenches, and one way or another we’re going to make it happen.’ The kids responded and that momentum swing does a lot, especially in high school. They responded to that and they knew what the situation was.”

Canisius’ first score came on a 3-yard touchdown run from sophomore Damari Yancey at the 1:29 mark of the second. Following the extra point, St. Francis was up 22-7, and it seemed as if the Crusaders were finding a rhythm.

Reaska then caught a 25-yard pass from Otremba, and the Red Raiders were sitting comfortably entering intermission with a 29-7 lead.

Following a scoreless third quarter, Otremba ran in for the team’s final score of the game midway through the fourth on a 3-yard run.

“Sometimes when you have expectations, everybody gets a little tight because they’re trying to live up to those expectations,” Smith said. “We try to tell them, ‘The only expectations we have is to enjoy ourselves and have a good time when you’re playing, be there for your brothers, execute and do the best job you can.’”

Lackawanna is perfection

Lackawanna finished the regular season at 8-0 following a 44-14 victory against Springville, which finished the season winless at 0-8. The Steelers did all of their work in the first half, outscoring the Griffins 44-0 in the game’s first 24 minutes.

It was a light night for Lackawanna's starters, with Billy Gechell going 6 for 10 passing for 100 yards and three touchdowns. Those numbers were all season lows due to the lopsided nature of the game.

“He’s making good decisions,” Lackawanna coach Adam Tardif said. “He’s throwing to the open guy and isn’t just locking on one guy. He’s had a good feel this year.”

The recipients of Gechell’s passes were Shyheim Smalls (three receptions, 52 yards, two touchdowns) and Ashlin Alexander-Hall (20-yard touchdown reception).

With another massive scoring outburst, Lackawanna has scored at least 40 points in three consecutive games. The Steelers' defense is also playing at a high level, with the team winning those contests by an average of 32.7 points.

“We played some teams that have been struggling, but I just think that our offensive line is probably the strength of this team,” Tardif said. “We can run the football, pass block, and that’s probably been our strength.”

Lackawanna will play Southwestern in the first round of the Section VI Class C playoffs, and Tardif believes the bracket will be nothing but difficult matchups in a stacked class.

The Trojans finished 6-2 as they beat Falconer/Cassadaga/Maple Grove (5-3) in a close contest, 27-20, Friday. Trojans quarterback Jameson Walsh went 9-of-14 passing for 144 yards and three touchdowns.

“That could be a championship matchup,” he said. “They got a great defense. They play really tough. Offensively, they got a strong quarterback, and their running back is outstanding. They got solid receivers and are a lot like we are and will be tough for us to play against.”

Amherst wins ‘Big Cat’ title

In 2019, Sweet Home football coach Jeremy Zimmer contacted Amherst coach Jason Beckman with an idea. He wanted the two schools, separated by less than 5 miles, to begin their own rivalry. All rivalries have to start somewhere.

While they played each other for years it was never considered a rivalry game and the two agreed that it should be part of rivalry week. The winner receives a trophy called the “Big Cat.”

After years of trying, the Panthers-Tigers matchup was officially recognized by Section VI as a rivalry game. In their first meeting under that banner, Amherst squeaked out a 22-20 victory.

“This is really an unselfish group of guys,” Beckman said. “We’re getting contributions from a lot of different players and everyone is accepting their role and we’ve got a lot of weapons on offense. We’ve got a great offensive line, and our guys are stepping up on defense, getting stops when we need them. It’s been a pleasure coaching these guys, they’ve been determined since the start.”

Amherst’s biggest, most efficient, and most reliable weapon is named Caleb Nicholas, a running back who makes life difficult for opponents. Against Sweet Home, Nicholas had a season-high 33 carries and 211 yards and a touchdown. He finished the regular season with all three of his 200-yard outings coming in the last four games.

“He’s a guy that put the work in over the summer,” Beckman said. “I think he is one of the best backs in the area. We’ve got an outstanding offensive line and he’s been our workhorse. We really leaned on him to close the game and it’s no secret he’s getting the ball.”

Although Nicholas had more carries and yardage, Rahdaun Crule was the back who got into the end zone with two rushing touchdowns on 15 carries and 115 yards.

The Tigers have won four of their last five games while the Panthers went 0-6 after starting 2-0. With five wins, Amherst has its most wins in a season since the 2019 season.

“It’s been a really fun season,” Beckman said. “It’s been a real pleasure coaching them.”

South Park continues winning

For the seventh time in 10 seasons, South Park has won its division. This season, that's Class A3. The clinching victory came in the team’s 20-6 win against WNY Maritime/Health Science. Noah Willoughby went 12 of 18 passing for 163 yards and two touchdowns for the Sparks.

AJ Watts and Giovani Pagan caught Willoughby’s TD passes and the two combined for five receptions for 111 yards. Entering Saturday, Willoughby was the only Section VI quarterback with more than 2,000 passing yards on the season. He’s also second in the section in completions (132) and fifth in touchdowns (21)

“His commitment to the offseason has really showed up,” South Park coach Tim Delaney said. “He’s been able to run the ball in spots and the game has slowed down a little bit for him. I’m looking forward to our postseason run and for him to mature and what he’ll look like his senior year.”

Alongside Willoughby as a standout this season has been Nani Rivera. He’s been South Park’s ultimate two-way threat. On offense, he has five touchdowns, and on defense, he has the second-most interceptions in the section with six and 203 interception return yards.

“He’s just a leader and the rock of our team,” Delaney said. “He’s been our defensive captain for the last couple of years and gets our guys lined up in the right spots. He knows everything we want to do on defense.”

South Park seems to be clicking at the right time with the playoffs finally arriving. The Sparks are the No.1 seed in Class A and are expected to face Clarence in the opening round. Clarence (5-3) lost to Jamestown, 55-14, on Friday.

“They’ll be well-coached, they’ll be prepared,” Delaney said. “I just got to watch a little bit more film to see where they’re at.”

Jamestown (6-2) is the No. 2 seed in Class A and has won six consecutive games after an 0-2 start.

Around the fields

The Section VI football playoff pairings will be released Sunday. The following are the No. 1 seeds in each class: Lancaster (AA), South Park (A), Iroquois (B1), Maryvale (B2), Medina (C) and Randolph (D). In Class B, the top four teams in each division make the playoffs with the top team in B1 playing the fourth team in B2 and the top team in B2 playing the fourth team in B1. Maryvale ended the regular season undefeated with an 8-0 record as it knocked off neighboring Cheektowaga, 44-12.

Bennett finished the regular season with a 42-0 shutout of Hutch-Tech on Saturday to move to 2-6, following six forfeits for using an ineligible player. That is good enough for the third seed in Class AA and a semifinal meeting with Orchard Park in two weeks. Orchard Park finished at 7-1 with a 27-7 victory against Niagara Falls (1-7). Gocella went 12 of 33 for 174 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Dylan Evans had five receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Another week, another Iroquois blowout. The Chiefs (8-0) beat East Aurora/Holland (1-7) with a 69-0 victory. Trevor Barry had 11 carries for 164 yards and four touchdowns. Justus Kleitz went 15-of-17 passing for 232 yards and three touchdowns. Iroquois ends the regular season winning by an average of 41.1 points.

Albion (6-2) needed overtime to hand Medina (7-1) its first defeat of the season, 26-20, in the battle for Doc's Rock. Amari Jones went 12-of-20 passing for 163 yards and a touchdown for the Purple Eagles.

With a 39-0 victory, Randolph (8-0) blanked Portville (6-2) to finish a perfect regular season.

Franklinville/Ellicottville (6-2) blew out Cattaraugus./Little Valley 62-34. The Titans had 17 carries for 96 yards and three touchdowns and five receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns. The Timberwolves finished 0-8.

Te’Shaun Mathews rushed 10 times for 111 yards and a touchdown as Williamsville North (5-3) earned a 56-21 victory against Niagara Wheatfield (1-7).

Fredonia moved to 7-1 after beating winless Dunkirk, 47-20. Leading the Hillbillies was quarterback Ethan Fry with 184 yards and three touchdowns on 14-of-20 passing.

Allegany-Limestone (4-4) beat Olean (4-4) 30-21.

Eden’s Matt Sweet (22 carries, 200 yards, three touchdowns) and Brendon O’Donnell (10 carries, 115 yards, two touchdowns) led the Raiders (4-4) to a 34-26 victory against Alden (3-5).

Salamanca’s Jesse Stahlman had six carries for 118 yards and two touchdowns in the Warriors’ 40-0 win against Silver Creek/Forestville (2-6). Salamanca finished 6-2.

Frontier (5-3) beat Hamburg (4-4) with a narrow 29-28 win.

Williamsville South (4-4) won, 27-20, in overtime against Grand Island (2-6).

Quarterback Na’Jai Starks went 14-of-22 passing for 159 yards and a touchdown in a 32-13 win for Burgard/Performing Arts (3-5) over Lake Shore (1-7).

In a matchup between the West Senecas, West (6-2) beat East (5-3), 27-21.

St. Joseph’s beat Canada’s St. Andrew’s College, 28-14. Quarterback Aaron Jentz went 12 of 20 for 194 yards and three touchdowns for the Marauders.

CSP closed the regular season at 6-2 after a 48-7 victory against St. Mary's.