Prep Talk: Signs point toward success for deaf Lancaster cornerback Henry Smistek

Any high school football fans looking at the Lancaster sideline the past two seasons may have noticed at least two individuals using hand signals in between defensive plays.
The Legends aren’t doing that because they’re paranoid the opposition has stolen their signs. Their only concerns are that the defense gets the play – that includes senior starting defensive back Henry Smistek.
Smistek is deaf. While defensive coordinator Dave Mansell communicates with the defense via hand signals, Smistek’s interpreter Amy Saskowski relays any additional instructions Mansell may yell to on-field personnel to the 17-year-old Smistek.
This is Smistek’s second season on varsity. He’s a valued member of the five-time defending Section VI Class AA champion Legends.
Like many players before him, Smistek has done it right, putting in the work to earn playing time. Putting in some more so that by the time he became a senior, he’s a valued starter for a team that graduated key members of its secondary last season.
Smistek has nine tackles and ranks second on the Legends in passes defensed with two heading into Friday night’s Class AA Division contest against Williamsville North. It’s Lancaster’s penultimate home regular-season game as it hits the road for another huge division game Oct. 15 at Clarence before facing longtime rival Depew Oct. 23 at Foyle-Kling Field.
“He’s stepped right in. He’s set high expectations for himself,” Legends coach Eric Rupp said. “He’s doing his part to uphold the rich tradition of Lancaster defense.
“Everything that he’s earned, he’s worked for … he asks questions through Amy. I’m very proud of what he’s accomplished so far.”
Smistek’s inability to hear sounds is genetic, as his parents and three siblings are all deaf. Smistek does not read lips. He has a different interpreter assigned to him for school, Ann Thomeer. They’ve worked together since Smistek came to Lancaster as a second grader. Smistek attended St. Mary’s School for the Deaf before transferring to Lancaster because his parents believed he’d receive a better education.
Thomeer can also be seen on the sideline on game days, but Saskowski is Smistek’s interpreter for all football team functions. That includes off-field workouts and meetings. She’s as much a part of the team as Smistek.
Smistek did not start playing football until eighth grade. That’s when curiosity won out as he opted to give the sport a try. The lad has been hooked to the game ever since.
“I just thought it was an interesting game and wanted to give it a try,” Smistek said through Saskowski. “I enjoy tackling people, but it has nothing to do with pent up rage. … I just really liked the game.”
Smistek got some playing time last season but the 5-foot-10, 175-pound speedster (he also runs track) is a regular now – one who also uses his wits.
Smistek doesn’t have to worry about being drawn offsides since he’s deaf, but he has managed to draw three false start penalties on the offense through his pre-snap movement.
“He’s improved every single year,” Rupp said. “He leads by example. He works really hard in practice. He stays after to watch film with the coaches. He gives it all he’s got every single play.”
Smistek wants to play football in college. He has an offer from Gallaudet to play safety, something he finds intriguing. Gallaudet is a private university for the deaf and hard of hearing in Washington, D.C. The team nicknamed the Bison is scheduled to host Alfred State on Oct. 23.
Interesting note about Gallaudet – the football huddle got its start at the school in 1890 when Gallaudet’s quarterback noticed the defense stealing its signals, according to Wikipedia. To combat that, the QB had the players form a circle so the defense couldn’t eavesdrop.
If a Division I program should come along and offer Smistek, that might trump the chance to go to Gallaudet. putting him position where he must choose. But Smistek wants to leave the area to go to college. He said he doesn’t like cold or snow. It doesn’t snow as much and isn’t as cold in Washington as it is here.
Kleitz the record collector
Iroquois quarterback Trey Kleitz looks to continue rewriting school records Friday when West Seneca East pays a visit for a clash between Class B South unbeatens.
Kleitz, who has already passed for 16 touchdowns through five games, needs three more to become the Iroquois record holder for single-season passing touchdowns.
Kleitz already holds the career record for TD passes (46). On his second completion last week in a win over Pioneer, he broke the school mark for career completions – a number that is now 225 and counting. Two weeks ago, he set the career passing yards mark, currently at 3,663.
It’s about school, kids
In case any student-athletes needed a reminder about the importance of school, WNY Maritime/Health Sciences coach Tyree Parker offered up a reminder of what comes first when he tweeted out a photo of two of his players sitting on the bleachers at Masten Park finishing their homework before being allowed to participate in practice.
Parker tweeted: “This what happens at practice when my players sometimes think that the word Athlete comes before student instead of Student Athlete nope no blocking no tackling no catching no nothing until that work is done class is in session!”
This what happens at practice when my players sometimes think that the word Athlete comes before student instead of Student Athlete nope no blocking no tackling no catching no nothing until that work is done class is in session!!! #BigHealth #WeGoneBeGreat #Recipe4Success pic.twitter.com/z4fmLAmCow— Ty Parker (@Wizard6130) October 6, 2021
Top games
• West Seneca East at Iroquois, 7 p.m.
• Orchard Park at Clarence, 7 p.m.
• Jamestown at Hamburg, 7 p.m.
• Southwestern at Fredonia, 7 p.m.