Prep Talk: Signs point toward success for deaf Lancaster cornerback Henry Smistek

Smistek got some playing time last season but the 5-foot-10, 175-pound speedster (he also runs track) is a regular now – one who also uses his wits.

Smistek doesn’t have to worry about being drawn offsides since he’s deaf, but he has managed to draw three false start penalties on the offense through his pre-snap movement.

“He’s improved every single year,” Rupp said. “He leads by example. He works really hard in practice. He stays after to watch film with the coaches. He gives it all he’s got every single play.”

Smistek wants to play football in college. He has an offer from Gallaudet to play safety, something he finds intriguing. Gallaudet is a private university for the deaf and hard of hearing in Washington, D.C. The team nicknamed the Bison is scheduled to host Alfred State on Oct. 23.

Interesting note about Gallaudet – the football huddle got its start at the school in 1890 when Gallaudet’s quarterback noticed the defense stealing its signals, according to Wikipedia. To combat that, the QB had the players form a circle so the defense couldn’t eavesdrop.