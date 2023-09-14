When the lights start shining on Friday night, Pioneer coach Jim Duprey wants his team focused on beating Cheektowaga.

In doing so, one of his missions is for the Panthers (2-0) to protect their home field, a task he feels they didn’t too well a season ago, finishing 3-2.

“We’re excited that it’s our home opener,” Duprey said. “We have to be able to defend home turf. I think that was an area of weakness for us last year. We had too many losses at home and we can’t be distracted and need to be focused.”

Pioneer, which has moved to No. 3 after starting at No. 7 in The News' small schools rankings, has won five consecutive home openers and coincidentally enough, its last home-opening loss was against Cheektowaga in 2017. The Warriors enter Week 3 with a 1-1 record and won 36-28 last week against Williamsville South.

Cheektowaga’s offense is led by quarterback Jahzier Parsons and running back Lamont Watkins. Parsons has thrown for 227 yards and a touchdown, and on the ground, he has 247 yards and four touchdowns. Watkins has 220 yards and three touchdowns.

“Cheektowaga has a fantastic team and they’re well-coached,” Duprey said. “They have a great quarterback and running back. They also have a great offensive line ... We’re going to have to play our best against them because they’re very good.”

Pioneer has its own heavy dosage of offensive firepower, with running back Dalton Giboo having 281 rushing yards and four touchdowns, and quarterback Gavin Schwab throwing for 250 yards and five touchdowns.

As good as Giboo and Schwab have been through the first couple of weeks, Duprey credits the offensive line for setting the tone.

Pioneer scored 45 points in Week 1 against Kenmore West and 44 against South Park last week. Only Iroquois and Gowanda/Pine Valley (each with 107) and Lancaster (94) have put up more.

“I like the high our offensive line has been playing,” Duprey said. “They’re firing off the ball and really doing their job. Our running backs are making people miss and our quarterback has been lights out. Nothing really matters because it’s a week-to-week thing and we have to keep improving. We can’t be stagnant because that won’t lead to good results.”

Games to watch

Springville at Depew, 7 p.m. Friday: It’s been a rough couple of years for Springville, but two games into the 2023 season and the program has its most victories since 2020. A win against Depew would be the program’s most wins since 2016, when it won five contests. Cole Gabel is a player to watch. He leads the team with four touchdowns.

Depew is off to its first 2-0 start since 2021, when the Wildcats finished 6-3, and is looking to start 3-0 for the first time since 2014. The Wildcats rely heavily on Justin Refermat. He’s rushed for 223 yards and is averaging 12.4 yards per carry. Thomas Che has thrown for 342 yards and five touchdowns.

Franklinville/Ellicottville at Gowanda/Pine Valley, 7 p.m. Friday: In this Class D matchup, someone’s “0” will go. Franklinville/Ellicottville, the Section VI Class D runner-up last year, will look to continue its path toward another final appearance and an impressive regular season. Over the last five seasons, the Titans averaged 6.8 wins per season.

As for Gowanda/Pine Valley, it will look not to repeat last season when a 2-0 start was followed by a seven-game losing streak. Gowanda/PV has outscored its opponents 107-14 in two games. QB Carter Capozzi has thrown for nine touchdowns.

Southwestern at Fredonia, 7 p.m. Friday: Both teams enter the contest 1-1, with Fredonia coming off a 46-40 loss to Falconer/CV/MG. It’s no secret whom Southwestern will need to focus on to have a chance to win, Sam Atzrott and Davion White.

Atzrott (35) and White (30) are the only players on the team with double-digit carries. Atzrott is averaging 10.1 yards per carry and has five touchdowns, while White picks up 9.1 yards per rush and has one touchdown.

Southwestern’s offense has struggled through two games, with the Trojans averaging three points per game. Three was enough in a 3-0 win last week at Portville. Southwestern will have to get its offense going to beat the Section VI Class C runner-up.

Randolph at Bishop Timon, 2 p.m. Saturday: Bishop Timon is looking for its first 3-0 start since 2015, while Randolph is looking to stave off being 0-3.

The Tigers rely on University at Buffalo verbal commit James McNeil Jr., who has 220 rushing yards in four touchdowns. He's averaging 16.9 yards per carry.

As for Randolph, its offense has been reliant on the rushing games of Tristen Farnham, Connor Braley and Maverick Adams, who all have over 100 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Site change

Friday night's game between Newfane (2-0) and Akron (1-1) has been moved from Akron to Clarence. Kickoff remains 7 p.m.

Newfane, which started 0-4 last season, is off to a 2-0 start for the first time in two decades.

Trench Trophy for Week 2

Six players were honored by the Trench Trophy for Week 2. The players are eligible for induction into Hall of Fame and for the final award presented at the end of the season.

• Robert Bouton, Orchard Park.

• Chase Diviak, Lockport.

• Antonio Livingston, Sweet Home.

• Hezekiah Mercado, Kenmore West.

• Jimmy Steppe, Pioneer.

• Pat Sullivan, Canisius.