Prep Talk: Persistence pays for Lancaster football player with one hand

“It’s a cool story," Mansell said. "It’s nice for him to get that spotlight. It’s great for him to get this moment in his high school career. … For him to come out his senior year is pretty special.”

Mansell said DePasquale is an example of the Legends' motto.

“We say relentless effort. He never gave up," he said. "We say when you continue to work good things happen.”

'Guts and courage'

Let it be known, playing time is earned in this program. The Legends expect a lot from their kicker, considering they are one of the top Class AA teams in the state. If DePasquale wasn’t good enough, he wouldn’t be on the team.

“I think it’s great,” Rupp said. “He fits in with all the other guys on the team. They embrace him. They treat him as family.

“It takes a lot of guts (to play football), and Mike’s going to go out and do his best and put his shoulder into somebody if it comes that on kickoff. He doesn’t have any fear.”

He has a jersey, No. 18. He has a helmet. He has earned a lot of respect.

“It takes a lot of guts and courage,” Mike DePasquale said. “I’m very impressed he wanted to do it. Everything in his life … He’s done everything I’ve worried about him not doing with one arm.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.