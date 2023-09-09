Orchard Park quarterback Brady Ciano couldn’t find an available receiver and began to scramble. He had to make a play for the Quakers to win and did, scoring the winning two-point conversion in overtime.

Ciano’s quick thinking and elusiveness led Orchard Park to a 36-35 victory Friday against Frontier. His run came following Carter Switek’s 20-yard rushing touchdown.

Ciano started because Carson Haywek was sidelined by injury.

Switek ended the game with 21 carries, 201 rushing yards, three touchdowns, a reception, two tackles and a PAT.

“Carter is our playmaker,” Orchard Park coach Mike Cieslik said. “He’s making plays for us and this year he’s one of our captains as a junior. The biggest jump I’ve seen from him is in his leadership and his ability to work with the other guys. He’s been helping guys and has a desire to play in the secondary and puts his team first.

"In my opinion, he’s one of the best players in the area.”

With his team at 2-0 for the second consecutive season, Cieslik credits the players' commitment to offseason training. Orchard Park has a partnership with STA Sports Performance in Elma, and the returning players used the opportunity to work on themselves.

“We took two weeks off when last season ended, but these varsity guys took advantage of the opportunity to become bigger, faster and stronger,” Cieslik said. “I think we’ve seen in the first two weeks because we’ve had improved play on the offensive and defensive line. We just have to stay competitive, having to go against great teams every week and we did everything looking under every rock for an advantage. We’re going one week at a time though.”

Next Friday, Orchard Park makes the trip to All-High Stadium to face Bennett, the reigning and defending New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class AA champions. The Tigers ended the Quakers' 2022 season in the Section VI Class semifinals, beating them 50-6.

“They should be respected, and there’s no doubt there’s talent on their football team,” Cieslik said. “There’s no doubt that I’m confident in us coming up with a really good plan to put us in a position to win. Every week we improve and look to execute that plan. In Quaker territory, we have a saying, ‘Respect everybody, fear nobody.’

"This isn’t a story about last year or the state championship team. It’s a new season because every team graduates guys. We can’t enter the game thinking about the 2022 season, and I’m going to make that clear to our guys because we’ve made differences to be more physical.”

On the other sideline Friday night, Frontier lost a close game for the second consecutive weekend. The Falcons are 0-2, with their two losses coming by a combined four points. Frontier fell to Clarence 30-27 in Week 1 after the Red Devils scored nine unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

Against Orchard Park, Falcons quarterback Rob Kibler was 5 for 6 for 199 yards and ran 15 times for 114 yards. Greg Waters had two rushing touchdowns.

West Seneca West rolls

In West Seneca West's first game this season against Section VI competition, it shut out Williamsville North 31-0. The Trojans were led by quarterback Cayden Stupak. He had eight completions for 159 yards and three touchdowns.

"This was a good way to open the division against Williamsville North," West Seneca West coach Mike Vastola said. "Cayden was able to hit the open guy and got us rolling. Our defense helped, getting us six turnovers, but he made sure to give his receivers a chance to make plays."

CSP ends Randolph streak

Randolph entered Friday on a 16-game win streak against Section VI Class D opponents. By night's end, the streak was over as CSP beat the Cardinals 21-6.

Quarterback Tate Catanese threw for nine completions and 96 yards with a touchdown, and ran 14 times for a team-high 102 yards and a touchdown for the Wolfpack (2-0).

“It was a battle and we knew it would be because it’s always a tough place to play out there,” CSP coach Ty Harper said. “Regardless of the fact that they graduated some great players from last year's team, we knew it would be a tough game. Our defense played amazing and saved us a couple of times.”

CSP’s defense was led by John Watson’s team-high 12 tackles, Dalton Richter’s 11, and Collin Ryan’s 10.

Randolph is off to a rare 0-2 start, but that comes after graduating so many seniors from its Class D state semifinal team. Despite the Cardinals trying to find a rhythm, Parker views a victory over Randolph as an indicator of what CSP (2-0) can be once the playoffs roll around.

“I’m biased, but I do think our class is as competitive as any in Western New York,” Parker said. “We’re down in the Southern Tier, so teams don’t get to see us as much. I think for our kids, it was big to get over the hump of beating Randolph, and that’ll be big for our confidence going forward. We really have to concentrate on getting better every week.”

The Wolfpack is at Wilson on Friday night.

Alden’s Jaworowicz shines

Alden senior Layne Jaworowicz put together an offensive masterclass performance against WNY Maritime/Tapestry in a 47-8 victory.

Jaworowicz had five rushing touchdowns on 10 carries for 144 yards and he threw for a TD and had five completions. The Bulldogs (2-0) have scored 47 points in consecutive weeks.

"He had such a great night for us, offensively and defensively,” coach Anthony Buono said. “He had himself a day, and he’s such a great young man. It was such a great team victory, and we took advantage of the gaps the offensive line created. It was a fun night to be a Bulldog.”

It is the first 2-0 start for Alden since 2017. The Bulldogs, who began last season 0-4, play their next three on the road – at Olean, at Depew and at East Aurora/Holland.

“We have to be able to respond to big plays, and I think these guys have been able to do that,” Buono said. “We have tough and active kids with no quit in them. I’m having a blast coaching them, and we’re led by our offensive line and they give our team a chance to compete."

Other WNY football results

• Clarence's Bryce Tubin had 17 completions for 244 yards and two touchdowns in the team's 42-6 win against Niagara Wheatfield.

• Falconer/CV/MG quarterback Lucas Sopak threw for four touchdowns and 172 yards to lead the Bisons to a 46-40 win over Fredonia.

• Newfane's Nate Snow rushed for two touchdowns and threw for a couple scores to blow out Roy-Hart/Barker 43-11.

• Lancaster's Alex Krupa darted three touchdowns in the team's 49-22 victory against Hutch Tech.

• Depew's Thomas Che threw for 198 yards with 16 completions to lead the Wildcats 27-8 over Olean.

• Springville's Cole Gabel scored three rushing touchdowns in the team's 40-6 win over Tonawanda.

• Gowanda/Pine Valley's Carter Capozzi threw six touchdown passes in a 63-0 victory over Cattaraugus/Little Valley.

• Iroquois senior Trevor Barry rushed for six touchdowns and 296 yards in the Chiefs' 56-18 win vs. Burgard/Perf. Arts.

• Williamsville East 28, Starpoint 6.

• Franklinville/Ellicottville 41, Silver Creek/Forestville 8.

• Cleveland Hill 18, Lewiston-Porter 14.

• Lackawanna 40, East Aurora/Holland 7.

• Grand Island 56, North Tonawanda 20.

• Dunkirk 40, Albion 26.

• Maryvale 61, Lake Shore 30.

• Cheektowaga 36, Williamsville South 28.

• Kenmore East 38, Amherst 8.