Prep Talk: Medina shows it has that finishing kick

Eric Valley called it the kiss of death.

Of course, he would. He’s the coach of the Medina team that’s been deemed as the top team in the state in Class C in the very first New York State Sportwriters Association poll of the young season.

Had the Mustangs earned No. 1 after a championship victory at the Carrier Dome in December, Valley would be a bit happier. But right now, it just places a target on a Mustangs team that’s good but still trying to find its way during a long season that is just three games old.

Medina took a nice step forward on a hot, muggy Saturday afternoon by fending off host Lackawanna, 34-16, in a nonleague game between teams that could run into each other in the playoffs.

The teams played fast and physical with Medina unfortunately losing a guard, likely for the season, with a broken leg. Its main running back, Joe Cecchini, was hobbled but finished the game.