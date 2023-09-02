Friday Night Lights returned to Western New York, and among several great options, All High Stadium seemed the place to be as Hamburg visited McKinley.

Both teams had solid seasons a year ago and wanted to start 2023 with a win, while debuting core pieces.

The Macks, the reigning Class A2 champions who were 7-2 last season, faced off against a young Hamburg team coming off a 5-4 season.

Both teams started slowly, but McKinley pulled away once the second quarter began, for a 32-22 victory. McKinley senior quarterback Brandon Liggans rushed for a 1-yard touchdown, and senior fullback Tamone McNamee scored his first of three two-point conversions two minutes into the quarter. McNamee also had a touchdown in the game.

As effective as he was on the night, McNamee shared the bright spotlight with senior running back Nigel McDuffie. Hamburg had zero answers for McDuffie, as he carved up its defense en route to a two-touchdown, 195-yard rushing evening on 20 carries.

“It was a really good win,” McDuffie said. “Our defense was really good and our blocking was really good. I like what we did tonight. My offensive line was eating allowing me to make plays. Coach told me he was going to feed me, and I let him know that I would be ready. Every time I got the ball I knew it couldn’t be any negative yards.”

The Macks were up by 16 points on multiple occasions.

Despite being outscored 14-8 in the fourth quarter, McKinley controlled the game in its entirety. Whether it was the defensive line coming up big with five sacks or McDuffie putting the offense on his back, the Macks look ready to attack Class A once again.

Although one game doesn’t dictate how a season will go, McKinley’s rushing game was impressive to see after news broke before the game of running back Tyrone Hughes transferring to Health Sciences, according to Falcons coach Ty Parker. Hughes is expected to make his debut in Week 3 against Amherst on Sept. 14, Parker said. Hughes was sixth in the section in rushing yards last year with 1,325 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

Hughes practiced with the team for the first time Friday.

“He’s a big addition to what we’re trying to do,” Parker said. “He’ll take a load off Antwan Caesar in our backfield. He’s a heck of a pickup offensively and defensively. We got to get him right to learn the same system, and I think he’ll learn that quickly. He’s a big addition for us and I’m happy to have him.”

McKinley will have an early season test next Friday at All-High Stadium as the Macks face Bennett, the defending New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class AA champions. It’ll be the Tigers’ first home game since their championship victory.

Sweet Home wins dramatically

With 1:25 left in the fourth quarter and Williamsville East leading 16-15 versus Sweet Home, the Panthers needed a big play.

Sweet Home junior Niear Patterson was back as the return man. He caught the ball he dropped and fumbled it back to the Panthers’ 15-yard line, but had enough time to recover. With the ball secured, he juked left, got a couple of blockers and went 84 yards to the end zone, scoring the game-winning touchdown.

“It looked like a disaster to begin with, but then all of a sudden he ended up going for the game-winning touchdown,” Sweet Home coach Jeremy Zimmer said. “He turned on the jets I didn’t know he had. He’s a junior starting his first game on varsity and outran everybody. I couldn’t believe it and I was very happy for the kids. Just like everybody else, we’ve been putting in a lot of work and I’m just happy to see the team rewarded for their efforts.”

Last nights game winning kick off return by junior Niear Patterson with 1:25 left in the game. Sweet Home 21-16 final score over Will East. ⁦@SweetHomeCSD⁩ ⁦@SHSCentral⁩ ⁦@SHCSDAthletics⁩ ⁦@WNYAthletics⁩ ⁦@WGRZ⁩ ⁦@bufnewspreptalk⁩ pic.twitter.com/xOyev6mvYA — Sweet Home HS Football (@SweetHomeHSFB) September 2, 2023

Patterson’s late score ended Sweet Home’s seven-game losing streak, which followed a 2-0 start last season. Zimmer said an offseason of training topped by a special season-opening win is a message that his team won’t back down even when things are looking grim.

“The thing that I was most proud about my guys is there was no quit in them,” Zimmer said. “Last year at times some of the kids would’ve been finger-pointing or arguing. This year, it was a total team effort. I was just so proud with the way they fought back and never quit.”

Offensively, Sweet Home was led by seniors Zion Lee and Steven Butler, who combined for 14 receptions, 181 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.

“Both of them are outstanding and are going to be kids playing college ball,” Zimmer said.

Rocco Panepinto threw for 244 yards for Sweet Home, which hosts Hamburg in Week 2.

Lake Shore’s last drive downs Dunkirk

In another dramatic conclusion, with 29 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Lake Shore junior quarterback Rob Gilette threw a five-yard touchdown pass to junior Ben Maurer to beat Dunkirk, 36-32, in a Class B2 matchup.

Gillette ended the game with 12 completions for 161 yards and three touchdowns. On the ground, he had a team-high 27 rushes for 191 yards and two touchdowns.

"It was awesome for the team to fight until the end," Lake Shore coach Dan Russell said. "Rob is a true leader especially in our weight room. He willed us to the win and made big plays. He does everything we need of him and I'm excited for him."

Dunkirk's Mike Hanlon had a huge night with 310 yards, including 281 on the ground, and three touchdowns, including an 81-yard score.

Dawn of a new era

Over the last couple of years when you thought of Jamestown football, Trey Drake came to mind. The quarterback was an All-WNY first teamer last season and is now a freshman at North Dakota State. As with all high school athletes, his time came and went, leaving an opening for someone new.

Insert senior Jack Carlson, who was 7 for 10 for 57 yards, leading Jamestown to a 28-13 win against Section III’s Baldwinsville.

“He did a great job and commanded the offense,” coach Tom Langworthy said. “He was excellent with the calls and getting everyone set and lined up. Has accurate and efficient and I was pleased with him for his first start.”

Carson Bane, the team’s senior running back, had 135 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Cole Bloomquist had 44 yards on 12 carries and a TD.

“We had a great game and I’m super proud of our players,” Langworthy said. “I thought they played a really good game and executed the game plan being tough and physical on both sides of the ball."

Hutch Tech breaks through

Hutch Tech beat North Tonawanda, 18-12, for its first win since September 2019, a span of 28 games.

The team was 0-5 to finish the 2019 season after a victory against Frontier, was 0-5 in the pandemic-moved Fall II season in 2020 and 0-9 in each of the last two seasons.

Around WNY

C.J. Knight earned a victory in his head coaching debut for Roy-Hart/Barker in a 31-0 victory against Burgard. Roy-Hart and Barker had been merged with Lyndonville the last three years.

Iroquois sophomore Justus Kleitz picked up where he left off with 318 yards and three touchdowns in a 51-6 victory against Albion.